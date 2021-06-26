‘When companies embraced working from home, I felt this was my chance’

In college I was independent, confident and determined. My disability did not hold me back in any way. I learned to drive during my first year because I wanted even more independence.

I graduated full of optimism.

Then a fall from my wheelchair broke my femur, and my confidence.

As proud as I was of my time in University College Cork, and the master’s degree I earned, I couldn’t face the workforce.

I was desperate to be part of it and envious of my friends’ complaints of frustrating managers and long hours, but my disability restricted my options.

I had confidence in my ability to do a job and do it well, but I had no confidence in securing a job when I knew being away from home for several hours a day wasn’t possible. I couldn’t drive and public transport for wheelchair users is patchy.

And then, almost overnight, the pandemic made working from home the only option for many.

At first, it seemed like a nice idea for the short-term. People struggled to adjust and no one foresaw it lasting so long. But as time went on and many companies and employees successfully embraced remote working, I began to feel it was finally my chance.

The opportunity to work from home has been life-changing for me as a wheelchair user. I’m doing an internship with the Irish Independent – something I wouldn’t have considered feasible at all before the pandemic.

For people with disabilities, our home really is our castle.

Everything in my home is suited to my needs and I am perfectly abled within my home because of that. ‘Disability’ applies only when I leave my house: when I must face a world that isn’t designed for me.

That isn’t to say most employers wouldn’t do everything possible to accommodate all needs and to make office spaces accessible. And it isn’t to say working from home is the answer for all people with disabilities.

Working from home has many benefits for people of all abilities. It also has its disadvantages – I’m sure many people will be running back to their offices as soon as they can.

According to the 2016 census, 13.5pc of the population said they had a disability. Of those with a physical disability, just over half experienced difficulty going outside alone.

For me personally, working from the comfort of my home means a shorter day as I don’t have to tackle a tricky commute. Facing a challenging commute after a day of work is daunting.

Physical boundaries are a major hindrance. I can’t count the number of times I have mounted a footpath, travelled several hundred metres only to realise there is no ramp at the other end of the footpath.

Working from my own personal space increases my independence. People with disabilities must get used to asking for help, but it is never easy.

It has been a great experience joining the workforce from the comfort and relative ease of my own house, so when the Tánaiste commented recently about a possible return to offices in August, my stomach turned a little bit.

I’ve been enjoying working from home, finally feeling included, being able to share everyday mundane work experiences with my friends and complaining along with them – even though I secretly love it all.

I hope having the option to work from home is one of the pandemic changes we can maintain.