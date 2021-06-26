| 9.1°C Dublin

‘When companies embraced working from home, I felt this was my chance’

Claire O'Mahony

Claire O'Mahony working at home. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Claire O&rsquo;Mahony working at home. Photo: Steve Humphreys

In college I was independent, confident and determined. My disability did not hold me back in any way. I learned to drive during my first year because I wanted even more independence.

I graduated full of optimism.

Then a fall from my wheelchair broke my femur, and my confidence.

