Dr Anthony Fauci has urged China to release information about six labourers who fell ill after working in a mine in Yunnan province in 2012. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has urged China to release information about six labourers who fell ill after working in a mine in Yunnan province in 2012. They are now seen as a key part of efforts to find the origins of Covid-19.

China's Mojiang mine and its role in the origins of Covid-19

The workers, aged 30 to 63, were scrubbing a copper seam clean of bat faeces in April 2012. Weeks later, they were admitted to a hospital in the provincial capital of Kunming with persistent coughs, fevers, head and chest pains and breathing difficulties. Three eventually died. The mine is in Mojiang in southwest China, about 1,500km from Wuhan, where Covid-19 was first identified.

US travel recommendations eased amid global restart discussions

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has eased travel recommendations for more than 110 countries and territories, including Japan ahead of the Olympics.

The Biden administration is forming expert working groups with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and Britain to determine how best to safely restart travel after 15 months of pandemic restrictions, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Biden Asia chief 'relatively confident' of timing of billion vaccine doses

US President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific policy chief said yesterday he was "relatively confident" a target for the production of a billion vaccine doses for the region by the end of 2022 would be met, despite the Covid-19 crisis in India, where the vaccines are due to be made.

Indian government sources told Reuters in May India was unlikely to resume major exports of vaccines until at least October.

Melbourne exits lockdown but some restrictions remain

Australia's second-largest city Melbourne will exit a Covid-19 hard lockdown as planned tonight, Victoria state authorities said. Although some restrictions on travel and gatherings would likely remain for another week.

People must stay within 25km of their homes in an effort to stop transmission during an upcoming long weekend, officials said. There will also be a total ban on house gatherings and masks will be mandatory indoors.

Pfizer to test vaccine in larger group of children under 12

Pfizer will begin testing its Covid-19 vaccine in a larger group of children under 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial. The study will enroll up to 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain, the company said yesterday.

A Pfizer spokesperson said the company expects data from five to 11-year-olds in September, and would likely ask regulators for emergency-use authorization later that month. Data for children aged two to five years old could arrive soon after that, he said.