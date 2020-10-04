18/09/2020 People wearing face masks on Grafton Street during the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic in Dublin's city centre . Pic Stephen Collins / Collins Photos

Level 5 will see the highest possible restrictions put in place. It means back into lockdown, essentially.

NPHET deems under this level that the public health risk means that citizens will be asked to stay at home, except to exercise within 5 km from home.

No gatherings, other than small numbers at funerals and weddings, will be allowed. Only 10 mourners will be able to attend funerals.

No visitors are allowed to homes and no social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Up to six people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception. No indoor organised gatherings can take place. Organised outdoor gatherings are also barred.

However, schools, creches and higher and adult education, will be able to open but with protective measures in place.

Only individual training will be allowed and there will be no exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events will be barred. And gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools, closed.

All religious services will be held online but places of worship will be open for private prayer.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions will be closed. Online services will be available.

Bars, cafes and restaurants including hotel restaurants and bars, will only be open for takeaway or delivery.

And ‘wet’ pubs will also only cater for take away or delivery. Night clubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation will open only for those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Only essential retail will only be open. All other retail and personal services will be closed.

Everyone will be asked again to work from home unless they work in health, social care or other essential services and this can’t be done from home.

There will be domestic travel restrictions with people asked to stay at home once again and only to exercise within 5km of home.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks, will be open with protective measures in place.

People will be asked to walk or cycle, where possible. Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25pc. Citizens will be asked to avoid public transport. It will be reserved for essential workers and essential purposes only.

And unlike during the first nationwide lockdown, the over 70s will be expected to manage their own movements and will not be instructed to stay indoors.

The over 70s and medically vulnerable should “exercise judgement” regarding how much they engage with others and the activities they participate in outside their home. Though more specific guidance will be issued.

Visits to nursing and care homes will be suspended aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.

