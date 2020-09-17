What in God’s name is the issue with wearing a mask to rid ourselves of this killer virus?

Last week in this column, I pleaded with the people of Dublin to cop-on and help lower the rates of Covid-19 before the county faces a lockdown. A week later, I’m in complete despair, particularly over the issue of face masks.

What in God’s name is the issue with wearing a mask to help protect others and try to rid ourselves of this killer virus?

I really can’t understand why people have such a problem with this.

Last weekend, thousands of people gathered in the city centre to “protest against being forced to wear face masks”.

They waved Irish flags and preached about being dictated to by the Government on a matter that’s aimed at protecting society.

On a walk in Tuesday evening’s glorious sunshine in Portmarnock, I spotted a poster with “Don’t Cover Your Face” on it.

It was encouraging people to ignore the common sense health advice to wear a face covering in shops and on public transport.

For the life of me I don’t understand what the problem is.

This measure was introduced to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in our community, to help us get back to some form of normality and not take backward steps.

When I get into my car, I put on my seatbelt for my own protection. The law makes it mandatory, and I can get penalty points if I haven’t got one on, but it makes sense – it’s for my own safety and to prevent me being injured or killed in an accident.

The law backing the measure is to force those who wouldn’t bother putting on a belt to think twice.

Bangers

There’s also a

law that says our cars must get an NCT. This is in place to take dangerous bangers off the roads. It’s for our own protection.

So why, among a very small minority, is the law enforcing the wearing of face masks during a pandemic seen as anti-democratic?

Why have so many people got an issue with this?

I went into a supermarket on Monday, and while I had my mask on, the guy behind me hadn’t.

A shop assistant (not a security guard) politely asked him to put one on, and his answer was to tell this young woman to “f**k off”.

He walked right past her and continued about his business. She was powerless to do anything.

I just don’t get it. I, like many, don’t like wearing a face mask. I find it uncomfortable and a bit claustrophobic, but I do it in the interest of society as a whole.

The view from the minority is that this measure was brought in to “control the people”, “erode our human rights” and “take away our freedom”.

While I support everyone’s right to protest, I don’t understand this one.

The wearing of masks is a temporary measure until we rid ourselves of this virus.

I hope that by this time next year it will all be a bad memory and we no longer have to cover our faces.

Until then, I’m happy to keep my nose and mouth under wraps.



