‘What happened to my Covid antibodies, six months on?’

It was with no small amount of trepidation that I clicked into the email from the Tropical Medical Bureau that contained the results of my most recent blood test for Covid-19 antibodies.

Having been infected with coronavirus last March at Cheltenham, and being confirmed with the antibodies in June, what was the situation six months on the issue of whether I have some degree of natural immunity?

It’s the same question facing more than 81,000 people in Ireland who, like me, were infected and are now wondering how vulnerable they are to re-infection while we await the general roll-out of the vaccine?

As we start our grim battle with the third wave of the virus and a new lockdown – not to mention the new UK variant that is spreading like wildfire – knowing I still had the antibodies circulating in my system gave me a small degree of solace.

My heart sank a little as I read the stark results: “Covid antibodies not detected.”

Having not seen close family members for more than six months, we were looking forward to a long-awaited Christmas catch-up, restrictions provided.

But I also hoped for a little bit of peace of mind, that our family of five wasn’t coming down with the most unwanted dinner guest this festive season. Before I grabbed the phone in a panic to pull the plug on our visit – and devastate three little boys – I contacted the TMB’s medical director Graham Fry to discuss the results in full.

He had some surprising revelations that offered a small glimmer of hope, especially when you consider how few people in the world have been infected twice.

While we know from recent research that antibodies from a Covid-19 infection stay in our system for only a few months, Dr Fry believes this doesn’t mean you don’t have some level of natural protection beyond that.

While research is constantly ongoing, people who have previously been infected with Covid-19 in this country could still be far less susceptible to re-infection and transmission of the virus to others. And if they do get it again, it is thought to be a much milder dose. But that’s not to suggest we shouldn’t all be adhering to public health guidelines.

The real key to having some degree of natural immunity while we wait for the national roll-out of the vaccine is all down to your T-cells, as Dr Fry explained.

Read More

In what came as a small relief, having no antibodies circulating in my system any more does not mean I’m as vulnerable to the virus as someone who has never had it.

“Having no antibodies detected does not mean you don’t have protection because you have your antibodies and your T-cells,” he said.

“The T-cells are your memory cells. They’re the ones that remember to create the antibodies in the first place but we can’t commercially test for T-cells in this country.

“So from a T-cell point of view, if they’re still there and active, if you’re exposed to Covid again, you would naturally create the antibodies again, and that happens with lots of other conditions.

“The antibodies will protect you; they’re just lumps of protein in the body. But the memory of how to create those are kept within the T-cells. That’s what we think is happening and if you look globally at how many people have got Covid twice? Very, very few.”

Members of the public have been pouring into the clinic in recent weeks getting the PCR swab test for Covid-19, as well as for the antibodies, ahead of Christmas.

“These are people who are going overseas and need a cert to show they don’t have Covid now and are going away in the next 24, 48, 72 hours,” he said.

“We also had someone in going to visit their 100-plus grandmother and wanted to be tested just to show they were doing their best to make sure she wasn’t going to get it, which I thought was lovely,” he added.