| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘What happened to my Covid antibodies, six months on?’

Melanie Finn was infected with Coronavirus at Cheltenham, and confirmed with antibodies in June. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Melanie Finn was infected with Coronavirus at Cheltenham, and confirmed with antibodies in June. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Melanie Finn was infected with Coronavirus at Cheltenham, and confirmed with antibodies in June. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Melanie Finn was infected with Coronavirus at Cheltenham, and confirmed with antibodies in June. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

It was with no small amount of trepidation that I clicked into the email from the Tropical Medical Bureau that contained the results of my most recent blood test for Covid-19 antibodies.

Having been infected with coronavirus last March at Cheltenham, and being confirmed with the antibodies in June, what was the situation six months on the issue of whether I have some degree of natural immunity?

It’s the same question facing more than 81,000 people in Ireland who, like me, were infected and are now wondering how vulnerable they are to re-infection while we await the general roll-out of the vaccine?

Privacy