What are the new Covid-19 restrictions and how will they impact on your daily life?

Social distancing

Over-70s told to limit going out to congregated settings such as shops and supermarkets. They will have designated shopping times.

All persons should limit their contacts with other people.

Work and public transport

Anyone who can work from home should do so.

Advice to all is not to take public transport. All who do take necessary trips on public transport must wear masks.

Events and weddings

Meetings outside to be limited to a maximum of 15 persons, which should still be physically distanced.

Indoor gatherings of non-family members limited to a maximum of six persons from three different households.

Weddings exempted and still have a ceiling of 50 attendees for the time being, but this limit will be reviewed.

Shops and cinemas

Retailers are to encourage the use of masks while shopping in the first instance, but gardaí can be called as a last resort

All retail to remain open, but face masks to be worn within shops.

Cinemas can remain open as long as all patrons are socially distanced at two metres and are only in groups of six or fewer. Overall attendance is held to 50 or below.

School

School reopenings to go ahead as planned

Sport and fitness

Gyms can run classes with up to six people as long as they are socially distanced (PA)

All sports meetings and fixtures to be held behind closed doors with no spectators. The previous attendance limit of 200 is scrapped.

Groups of 15 can take part in sports training. There should be no shared transport or congregation afterwards.

Gyms can have six people only at an indoor training session and they should all be spaced appropriately.

Pubs and house parties

Stock image

Gardaí to get more powers to police pubs, restaurants and house parties. New legislation will enable them to immediately close outlets that persistently offend.

All hospitality outlets to strictly observe 11.30pm closing time.

'Wet pubs' closure to be reviewed as planned on August 29 by the Cabinet.

Airports

Greater public health attendance and randomised testing at airports.

Government to examine ways to discourage fly-ins from at-risk countries, although only 3pc of Covid cases here derive from 'importation'.

Religious ceremonies

Masses and other religious ceremonies to continue to a maximum congregation of 50, but the most vulnerable should exercise their individual judgement whether to attend.

Online Editors