What are the most common variants of Covid-19 and have they been found in Ireland yet?

There is concern that some variants may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

As Covid-19 infections continue to spread throughout the globe, reports of new variants of the virus continue to emerge.

All viruses evolve over time. When a virus replicates or makes copies of itself, it sometimes changes.

These changes are called “mutations”.

A virus with one or more new mutations is referred to as a “variant” of the original virus.

Multiple variants of the virus that causes Covid-19 have been documented globally during this pandemic.

Scientists are scrambling to learn more about these variants and how widely they have spread, how the disease caused by these new variants differs from the disease caused by other variants that are currently circulating and how these variants may affect vaccines and tests.

There is evidence that they spread more easily from person to person and that they replicate more quickly in a new host.

The vast majority of these are classed as "variants of interest”, meaning they should be monitored, but the risks are considered minimal.

However, some are deemed "variants of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO), meaning they could have significant public health implications.

As the world continues to deal with the pandemic, what are the most common variants of coronavirus, where did they come from and have they reached Ireland yet?

Brazil variant P1

P1 was initially identified in four travelers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at an airport in Japan in early January.

It is thought to be more contagious than the original strain of Covid-19 but there is no evidence to suggest it causes more severe disease.

But it also shares a key mutation with the South Africa variant called E484K which is thought to evade the antibody response triggered by vaccination or infection.

A recent study reported on a cluster of cases in Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon region with two million inhabitants, where the P1 variant was identified in 42pc of people since late December.

Manaus was hit incredibly hard in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and there were some studies that suggested 75pc of the population had been infected.

Many thought this would give the city herd immunity, but a new surge of the P1 variant has taken over the city and is spreading throughout Brazil, wreaking havoc on their health system.

As of Saturday, there have been 12 confirmed cases of P1 detected in Ireland.

There is a second Brazilian variant known as P2 but this is not considered a “variant of concern”.

Experts say this variant (P2) is less worrying as it does not contain the other important mutations carried by the more concerning P1 variant.

To date, 14 cases of the P2 Brazilian variant have been detected in Ireland.

South Africa variant 501Y.V2

The variant found in South Africa is known as 501Y.V2 (or B.1.351) and is roughly 1.5 times more transmissible than the original strain of Sars-CoV-2.

The South African variant carries a mutation, called N501Y, that makes it more contagious or easy to spread.

It is already the dominant virus variant in the Eastern and Western Cape regions of South Africa.

At least 20 other countries including Austria, Norway and Japan, have also detected cases of this strain.

In the UK, 188 cases of the variant have been found.

To date, there has been no evidence that the South African variant causes more serious illness for the vast majority of people who become infected.

However, if the virus can spread more quickly, it could mean more people have severe disease as more become infected.

In January, researchers from South Africa found that 501Y.V2 contains mutations that may be resistant to immunity from previous coronavirus infection.

There is also increasing evidence that suggests 501Y.V2 may evade the antibodies produced by vaccines.

However, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was 57pc effective in preventing severe and moderate disease in trials in South Africa and there were no hospitalisation or deaths among people who had this vaccine.

There have been 32 confirmed cases of the South African variant in Ireland.

California variants B.1.427 and B.1.429

B.1.427 and B.1.429 are two forms which have been collectively named the ‘California variant’ as they share three key mutations.

The variant has spread widely since its initial detection in July 2020 in Los Angeles.

Experts predicted the “homegrown strain” is now responsible for 90pc of the state’s coronavirus infections, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Both B.1.427 and B.1.429 are 20pc more transmissible than the original Sars-CoV-2 strain and have a significant impact on the ability of some Covid-19 treatments.

They are also believed to cause a “moderate reduction” in vaccine performance.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also named them as “variants of concern” as early research suggests this particular variant may be more infectious and could potentially cause more severe disease.

It’s unclear exactly where the variant came from, but recent research found that it is prevalent, accounting for 53pc of 630 positive Covid-19 cases detected in San Francisco’s Mission District in mid-to-late January.

Further research conducted by scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre found that there has been “dramatic growth” of the California variant in the state since November 2020.

To date, there have been no detected cases of the California variant in Ireland.

Kent variant B.1.1.7

British scientists first detected the B.1.1.7 variant of coronavirus in September in the English county of Kent.

Three months later, they discovered that the Kent variant was 70pc more transmissible than existing variants and much deadlier.

Three months later, they discovered that the Kent variant was 70pc more transmissible than existing variants and much deadlier.

B.1.1.7 caused a surge in cases in the UK and triggered travel bans by dozens of countries.

The Kent variant has now been found in over 100 countries and has fuelled third waves of infections throughout Europe.

The strain was first detected in Ireland on December 24.

At first the case numbers for the variant were in the single digits, but it spread so quickly it now makes up over 90pc of our cases.

Breton variant

A new Covid-19 mutation found in Brittany on March 15 has been dubbed the Breton variant.

Since then, authorities have decided to list this new variant in the “to be surveilled” category.

The variant has caused concern as it may not be picked up in tests as easily as other forms of the disease.

Reports of the new variant come as France battles a fourth wave of infections that led President Emmanuel Macron to impose a third national lockdown in the country.

However, the Kent variant remains the dominant strain in France and is estimated to account for roughly 75pc of infections.

In a statement last month, Brittany’s regional health authority said: “Investigations will take place to determine how this variant reacts to vaccination and to antibodies developed during prior Covid infections.”

Relatively little is known about the Breton variant, and health officials have said there is no evidence to suggest that it may cause more severe illness than other variants.

Nigeria variant B.1.525

B.1.525 was first detected in mid-December in Nigeria but was also quickly found in cases in the UK, France and elsewhere.

The mutation B.1.525 may increase transmissibility, virulence and immune escape.

Scientists are monitoring this variant closely because it has several mutations in the gene that makes the spike protein – the part of the virus that latches onto human cells.

These changes include the presence of the increasingly well-known mutation called E484K, which allows the virus to partly evade the immune system.

There is growing evidence that this mutation E484K may impact how effective Covid-19 vaccines are.

However, there is no suggestion so far that B1525 is more transmissible or that it leads to more severe disease.

To date, there have been 15 cases detected of the B1525 variant in Ireland.

To date, there have been 15 cases detected of the B1525 variant in Ireland.

