'We're counting our blessings' - Kathleen Watkins on cocooning and tidying up Gay's office after a lifetime of broadcasting

Gay Byrne's widow, Kathleen Watkins, said that she is getting through lockdown alone with poetry and exercise, as she cleans a lifetime of broadcasting from her husband's office.

After the legendary broadcaster died on November 4 last year, Ms Watkins said that she is trying to keep busy during the Covid-19 crisis.

"I'm doing my best in more ways than one," the 85 year-old said.

"I'm doing quite well here and alone, of course, but my daughter Susie is filling my fridge regularly, and my niece Susan is flying around looking after the three widowed Watkins sisters.

"We're all very spoiled and we're counting our blessings really. I have been tidying up Gay's office, and after a lifetime of broadcasting there's a fair bit to tidy up.

"I certainly think it's important if you can have a structure to your day. I would get up and shower and dress and have breakfast, and I read the paper, then I get into some of the poetry books, and then I do some walking around with some exercises."

Ms Watkins, who has made a name as a broadcaster, harpist, actress, singer and author, was on the Ray D'Arcy show on RTÉ Radio 1, where the host asked her to bring a poem along that is fitting in the current climate.

The Dublin woman said that she is remaining positive as she cocoons during lockown. The poem she read entitled ' Love After Love' by Derek Walcott spreads the message that "when ever you've hidden yourself, there's always time to come out into the light of day. And now is the time to feast on your life."

"I'm an early riser so, usually in the early afternoon I have a snooze, and I'm sparkling after that," Ms Watkins continued.

"Of course, the phone is great and the iPad is also great. I'm not big into technology, but because I'm forced to be here on my own, it's amazing what you'll learn when you have to.

"I think it's a shocking thing, but it's like I used to hear people talking about war, and that in times of war people had so much time with each other and they were very generous and kind to each other and I think that's what's happening but the future we don't know."

Online Editors