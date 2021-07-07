The Department of Health has confirmed 581 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

There are now 60 people in hospitals, 17 of which are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “We are continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of COVID-19, and so, it is important that we do as much as possible to control the spread of the disease as the vaccination programme opens to all adults over the age of 18.

“The continuing high levels of adherence to the public health advice, high levels of vaccine uptake and community engagement with testing centres around the country are all reasons to be positive.

"If you display any symptoms of COVID-19, it is important that you isolate straight away and come forward for a PCR test.”

The 14 day covid-19 incidence rate is now 124,000 per 100,000 people, an increase from 102,000 per 100,000 last week.

Meanwhile, HSE chief Paul Reid has said the country will reach 4.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of today.

On Twitter, Mr Reid said over 100,000 covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far this week. 51.5 pc of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, and over 69 pc have received one dose.

From today, the HSE online portal for covid-19 vaccinations will open for the 30-34 age group.

34 year olds can register for an MRNA vaccine from this morning, while 33 year olds will be able to register for tomorrow, and register will move down the age group to the 30 year olds on Sunday.

On Twitter, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said appointments for those in the 30-34 age group “will follow in a matter of days with the first vaccinations for this group next week".

Those in the 18-34 age group can now ‘opt in’ to receive a Janssen vaccine in pharmacies, while online registration for the age group will open for vaccination centres from Monday.

It is estimated that there are about 800,000 people unvaccinated in the 18-34 age bracket.