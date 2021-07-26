Some 79pc of the adult population have received at least one Covid vaccine, with 69pc now fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly Donnelly tweeted: “Well over 5.5 million doses now administered.

“A huge thanks to all the vaccinators and the staff in our vaccine centres across the country, as well as the GPs, pharmacists and all involved.”

HSE statistics released today show 69.1pc of the population is now fully vaccinated while 79pc have received the first of two doses.

The Government’s target had initially been for 80pc of the adult population to be vaccinated with a first dose by the end of June.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid tweeted yesterday: “Hospital #COVID19 numbers are rising at 123, 21 in ICU.

“As hospitality, society & the economy opens up further, let's all embrace it safely and make it work,” he added.

Meanwhile, at the weekend health officials in the North appealed to the public who had not received their first jab, to book in.

Regional centres are due to stop allocating first injections on July 31 in the North.