We’ll move swiftly to save pupils from Covid, vows Education Minister Michelle McIlveen

Measures to lessen the impact of Covid-19 could be introduced “at speed” in schools as the biggest increase of the disease in the past week has been in those aged 11 or under, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has said.

Officials from her department, the Department of Health and the Public Health Agency are working with principals and trade unions to ensure sufficient measures remain in place to lessen the impact of any increase in Covid-19 cases in schools.

Department of Health figures show the number of new positive cases and the percentage of positive tests have decreased slightly in the last week.

But the largest number of cases is in the zero to 11 age group, while cases in 18 to 50s have increased, with declines in the over-50s.

Health officials believe this is likely to be a consequence of the counterplay between increased vaccination, including boosters, and changes in contact patterns in different age groups.

A total of 85.6pc of the Northern Ireland population aged 12 or over have received a first dose of a vaccine, including 60.8pc of 16- to 17-year-olds and 34.4pc of 12 to 15s. A total of 23.4pc of those aged 12 and over have received a booster or third dose to date.

In schools there have been a range of measures in place during the pandemic to fight Covid, some of which remain in place.

“All mitigating measures seek to minimise the disruption to education. They remain under regular review and will be lifted as soon as the public health advice supports that decision,” Ms McIlveen said in response to an Assembly question from SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole.

She said any escalation of these mitigating measures “would only be decided upon by the Executive based on the prevailing public health situation”.

“If that decision is made, they could be introduced at speed and communicated to schools, parents and pupils,” she said.

Hospital admissions and Covid bed occupancy have declined in the last week, although occupancy remains at a relatively high level.

Most hospital admissions continue to be from those in the over-50s age group. This is despite hospital admissions in over-50s declining by around one third since the beginning of November.

Admissions in under-50s have increased by around 40pc in the same period. ICU occupancy and hospital deaths have declined modestly.

Meanwhile in the Republic more than €30m is to be made available to primary schools before Christmas to enable them to buy air filtration units or make other changes to improve ventilation in classrooms.

The payments will be made under a new minor works grant scheme put together by Department of Education officials. It will see the smallest

primary schools in the country awarded more than €5,000 to invest in minor works, with larger schools given a greater allocation.

Although there will be no directive from the Department of Education in Dublin that the money must be spent on high-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) units, sources said the funding will be issued with a strong implication that it be utilised to improve ventilation.

Parents and teachers have been anxious because ventilation has led to freezing classrooms as the country tips towards the coldest part of the year. High infection rates among children have raised questions about a possible lack of airflow in some settings.

In the Republic the use of Hepa filters has divided some experts and Nphet members, with the public health emergency team reluctant to issue specific recommendations on their use in classrooms.

Separately Dr Mukesh Chugh, a consultant anaesthetist at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, has been volunteering with the school vaccination programme in recent days.

He said he had seen an increase in the number of people, including young people, coming forward to get a Covid jab.

“We now have nine out of 10 people in Northern Ireland who have received at least one vaccine, which is most impressive,” Dr Chugh said.

“I have been involved with the vaccination programme from the start and there were people who were not sure, but now after reading and listening to the news about the deaths of people who have not taken the vaccine they are coming forward.

“The important thing now is promoting the vaccine among young people. We need parents, teachers and community leaders need to encourage their child to come forward for vaccination.

“We are approaching all the schools and this will continue for some time.”

Dr Chugh acknowledged the concern within health workers about the “unknown” impact of the Omicron Covid variant, but said it was clear that the vaccines are working.

As of yesterday Northern Ireland was the only part of the UK yet to have a confirmed case of the new variant.

“The people who have been vaccinated, their course of the disease is less critical [than those] who have not got the vaccine. That is for sure,” he said.

“There are people who have a critical case of the disease even if they have been vaccinated but they usually have other reasons for their level of sickness.

“I am not saying that people who get a vaccine will not get Covid, but if they do it will be less critical.”

The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), the largest teaching union in Northern Ireland, has called on the Northern Ireland Executive to focus more on reducing the spread of Covid in schools.

It follows the release of figures last week which showed that around 1,200 school staff and more than 11,500 students tested positive for Covid in Northern Ireland last month.

“It is beyond doubt that Covid is spreading rapidly through the school community,” a spokesperson for the NASUWT said.