We’ll move swiftly to save pupils from Covid, vows Education Minister Michelle McIlveen

She pledges fresh measures for schools as infection rates in under-12s are soaring

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen faces pressure from teachers for greater efforts to stop spread of Covid Expand

Rodney Edwards and Ciaran O'Neill

Measures to lessen the impact of Covid-19 could be introduced “at speed” in schools as the biggest increase of the disease in the past week has been in those aged 11 or under, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has said.

Officials from her department, the Department of Health and the Public Health Agency are working with principals and trade unions to ensure sufficient measures remain in place to lessen the impact of any increase in Covid-19 cases in schools.

