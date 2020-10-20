| 12.3°C Dublin

Welcome to Level Five 2.0: How this lockdown will be different to March

Eerie: Dame Street in Dublin lies completely empty just days after the lockdown was imposed in mid-March. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Luke Byrne

THE Government has decided on an altered Level 5 lockdown to stem the tide of the coronavirus. While there is a sense of deja vu, there will be differences from the first lockdown in March.

Home visits

The first lockdown was exceptionally difficult on certain people, especially those who live alone.

The new ‘support bubble’ idea, borrowed from New Zealand, will allow people to expand their household bubble to include close family members, isolated people and those in need of care.

