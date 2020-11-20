Packed car parks, busy office canteens and people turning up for work with Covid-19 symptoms are among signs of how the nation has let standards slip in recent weeks and stalled progress in driving down the virus, it emerged last night.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said after a major reduction of cases in the first phase of lockdown, we are now “stuck” at more than 400 new cases per day and a week of the lockdown has been” lost” as a result.

However, he said while there is a significant way to go if people made a conscious effort to cut their daily contacts, work from home and stay at home between now and December 1 there is “hope and optimism” if people “put their foot on the gas”.

“Now is not the time for socialising,” he warned, and said while there is still a high degree of virus suppression showing many people are following the rules, there were signals of some slackening since the schools’ recent mid-term break.

He would not be drawn on what decisions will be made by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) next Thursday, when it will recommend how much the country will open up for December and Christmas.

Philip Nolan, who heads the team tracking the virus, said a marginal increase in people’s close contacts had pushed up the R number to between 0.7 and 0.9 and the reverse was also possible if people cut down on meeting others.

The R number indicates how many people a person with the infection may pass it on to.

Average contacts of a person diagnosed with the virus rose from 2.6 to 3.2 .

He said: “For three weeks we saw case numbers declining at a rate of 5-7pc per day and a reproduction number as low as 0.6. We are aware that case numbers have now stopped declining and as a consequence the R number has increased to an estimated 0.7-0.9.

“The data strongly suggests that a small, recent increase in the level of social contacts has led to the increase in the R number we see now. A small additional effort to reduce our contacts will make a big difference to reduce disease incidence before December 1.”

His message was “optimistic” and people had put in a huge amount of work to bring down the virus from around 1,200 cases a day on October 21.

They were speaking as another four deaths from Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with 429 more cases .

There is particular concern about cases in the over-65s, which are not falling, and although there are only 65,000 people over 85 in the country, the level of infection among them is troubling, said Dr Colm Henry of the HSE.

Deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn again appealed to people who can work from home to do so and he reminded employers of their responsibilities.

The aim now is to “extract as much as possible” from the six-week lockdown – but how that will translate into to what extent businesses can trade remains unclear.

Ireland remains at a relatively “good point”, with a fall in the 14-day incidence to 116.5 per 100,000 – around half the pre-lockdown figure.

Yesterday’s cases include 173 in Dublin, 44 in Cork, 26 in Donegal, 22 in Louth and 21 in Kildare .The remaining 143 were spread across 20 counties.

The number of patients in hospital remained stable at 290 but 33 are still seriously ill in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the HSE said the number of patients who are picking up Covid-19 after being admitted to hospital is on the rise again and is a source of serious concern.

Prof Martin Cormican, the HSE lead overseeing infection control, said around one in 1,000 patients overall so far has become infected in hospital. This means the risk is low but it must be brought down, he said..

The numbers increased in the week up to November 8 when 100 of the these hospital-acquired infections were diagnosed, up significantly on the previous week.

The main areas of concern in hospitals relate to patients in emergency care.

He stressed that hospital is still the safest place and people who need medical care should continue to attend.

Prof Cormican said in relation to patients acquiring the virus: “The numbers can go up quickly if you have a large hospital outbreak.

“We are doing what we can to get the numbers better.”

Unlike earlier in the pandemic, once a hospital-acquired infection is detected, the hospital looks for other cases which may be asymptomatic, he said.

Anne O’Connor, HSE chief operations officer, said the number of nursing homes which are in the ‘red zone’ and getting intensive support from the HSE had risen to ten. Another 25 are getting significant enhanced support.

The HSE hopes to deliver updated guidelines next week.

Dr Henry said that “regardless of the level” of restrictions, they would find a way to facilitate Christmas visits for nursing home residents. “It’s clear now the impact this is having on a particularly vulnerable population, for whom visits from loved ones and family members, that’s the most important part of their lives, and from which they might suffer a great deal in its absence.”

The nursing home guidelines allow exceptions to be made on compassionate grounds.

