Wear masks and avoid kissing during sex to manage Covid-19 risk, sexual health charity recommends

A sexual health charity has advised wearing face coverings, avoiding kissing and picking positions where participants are not face to face during intercourse to manage the risk of coronavirus while having sex.

The Terrence Higgins Trust (THT) has published guidance on managing the risk of Covid-19 during intercourse after lockdown restrictions were imposed in March.

Due to the social distancing measures introduced, the number of people seeking new sexual partners plummeted, according to research.

The charity found 84 pc of people had abstained from sex outside of their immediate household because of the restrictions.

However, after several months of the lockdown and its partial easing, THT said it was no longer realistic to ask people to completely refrain from sex.

In the guidance, the charity advised the best sexual partner during the pandemic is yourself or someone you live with.

Masturbation, using sex toys or participating in phone or online sex are recommended as the safest options, as these can be done at a distance from others.

If having sex with someone outside of your household, THT advised having one regular partner or limiting the number of sexual partners as well as taking other precautions.

Potential sexual partners should discuss Covid-19 and ask if they or anyone in their household have had symptoms or tested positive.

The charity also recommends not having sex if you feel unwell and to isolate if you have symptoms.

Sexual partners are advised to wash their hands for 20 seconds before and after sex to help reduce the risk.

Due to the ways Covid-19 is spread, the charity further recommends not kissing and wearing a face covering during intercourse.

The charity also advises picking positions where participants are not face to face.

Sexually active people are also advised to use condoms.

THT’s medical director Dr Michael Brady said: “Sex is a very important part of life and asking people to avoid sex indefinitely is not realistic.

“That’s why, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, we all need to find ways to balance our need for sex and intimacy with the risks of the spread of Covid-19.

“We’re clear that abstaining from sex is the best way to protect yourself from coronavirus.

“But we hope by issuing this advice we will help people to manage the risks of Covid-19 while also being able to have and enjoy sex.”

PA Media