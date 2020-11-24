We will look at vaccine benefits and risks, says EMA chief

THE agency tasked with giving the green light to Covid-19 vaccines across Europe has pledged to thoroughly scrutinise their safety and effectiveness for different demographic groups.

The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) told the Irish Independent that it will thoroughly examine the scientific data as a third major medical company reported positive news on a vaccine.

“Our job is to look at the application and decide whether there is a positive benefit risk,” said EMA executive director Emer Cooke. “We will outline the indication for the vaccines for the type of population it shows positive outcomes for.

“So if it’s the elderly population, the paediatric population, or people with comorbidities, these are things we’ll be looking at to see if there is sufficient data to support that in the dossier.”

It raises the prospect that those most vulnerable to coronavirus will only be recommended for immediate access to the forthcoming vaccines if the scientific data shows it works best for them.

However, the final allocation and deployment of vaccines is decided at the member-state level by a national immunisation committee.

Europeans could have access to the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine very soon under an accelerated pandemic drug-approval process at the EMA, according to Ms Cooke, who took up the new job last week as Moderna announced it had a vaccine that was 95pc effective

“I think we are going to be very close,” she said. “Assuming everything is positive – and we have to look at the data to be sure – but best case, we could have a scientific opinion by the end of the year.”

EMA scientists have already begun a “rolling review” of data from clinical trials conducted by Moderna, Pfizer and the latest by Oxford/AstraZeneca. Ms Cooke said the aim was to reach a positive recommendation on a similar timeline to the FDA in the US, which is expected to have a verdict in mid-December on Pfizer’s proposed vaccine.

Pfizer announced two weeks ago its vaccine was 94.5pc effective. Oxford/AstraZeneca announced yesterday that it had a vaccine with effectiveness ranging between 62pc and 90pc, depending on dosage.

The rolling reviews allow the authorisation process to run alongside clinical trials and before large-scale production or post-authorisation studies, which typically must be completed before a new drug is marketed.

That means the EMA could quickly give its scientific opinion for the European Commission’s marketing authorisation, allowing manufacturers to distribute new vaccines as soon as they are produced.

“These have been developed very quickly, which is very promising from a scientific perspective, but it means there is a lot of attention on the results and we have to make sure we evaluate those as efficiently as we can without compromising our usual scientific standards,” said Ms Cooke.

The EMA is also embarking on a public communications campaign to engage sceptics and encourage take-up once a vaccine is available.

The agency has organised a virtual public meeting on December 11 and is inviting submissions and questions from interested members of the public and representative groups to address their concerns.

“We have recognised the exceptionality of this disease and the need for greater public engagement,” said Ms Cooke.

“We want this to be a two-way dialogue, we want to hear what the concerns are, to explain what the process is.

“We think it is very important that the community

has trust in the regulatory system.”