We will look at vaccine benefits and risks, says EMA chief

Europe will recommend where the jab should be administered

European Medicines Agency executive director Emer Cooke. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Jon Ihle

THE agency tasked with giving the green light to Covid-19 vaccines across Europe has pledged to thoroughly scrutinise their safety and effectiveness for different demographic groups.

The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) told the Irish Independent that it will thoroughly examine the scientific data as a third major medical company reported positive news on a vaccine.

“Our job is to look at the application and decide whether there is a positive benefit risk,” said EMA executive director Emer Cooke. “We will outline the indication for the vaccines for the type of population it shows positive outcomes for.

