'We were told we're being unreasonable' - more pubs take action against FBD over Covid claims

 

Pictured is Patrick and his wife Aileen Hanley of The Cahore Strand, Cahore, Co. Wexford, which has made a complaint about FBD to the financial ombudsman Picture: Patrick Browne Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

PRESSURE is mounting on insurers FBD after one of Ireland’s most famous pubs became the latest business to issue High Court proceedings against the company.

Sean’s Bar in Athlone, Co Westmeath is taking action against FBD over its refusal to pay out for business interruption claims during the Covid-19 crisis.

Dublin bar Lemon & Duke, which is co-owned by Irish rugby stars Sean O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip, and Rob and Dave Kearney, also initiated legal proceedings against the insurer this week.

