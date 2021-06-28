A TAX and expenses package to support working from home in the ‘new normal’ is being worked on by Government.

Proposal papers between the offices of the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Enterprise and Employment Minister Leo Varadkar, are expected to take concrete form in the Budget.

Meanwhile, the right to ask to work from home will be the centrepiece of a Remote Working Bill to enter the Oireachtas in the autumn. A refusal can see a case stated to the Workplace Relations Commission.

The Tánaiste suggested however that there would be trade-offs and pros and cons on both sides. An employee would save time and money in commuting, but could have additional costs in light, heat and electricity. He added: "It is not going to be one size fits all."

Asked about an Irish Independent survey suggesting that 82pc of employers are planning to go back to the office in September, rather than August as he had instead suggested for many, Mr Varadkar said it would depend on the public health advice.

"We know from bitter experience over the past few months that things can go either way. Depending on the epidemiological situation, I am confident that because of the vaccination programme we'll be able to see that return to the office happen.

"It is not going to be one day in August or September. It will initially involve meetings and adaptation-trading, with a staggered return to the office.

"I think it's a good idea that this conversation is starting. We know some businesses have already been talking to their people over the weekend, and for some who work in the big firms, it has already been said to them."

Mr Varadkar said the Government was saying to employers and employees that "now's a good time to begin the conversation as to the return to work".

People should be asked what the modern workplace was going to look like after the pandemic. "As you know, many people have been working from home now for many months.

"We know what can be achieved in terms of productivity, how practical it is, and how successful it has been.

"But at the moment, it's not a choice. People are being told that they have to work from home where possible. That is going to change in the next couple of months.

“It is going to become a choice, because people won't have to work from home. They will be able to return to the workplace.

"But we don't want things to drift back to the way they were. We don't want to go back to the old normal.

"We want a new normal, and we want that to be based on personal choice, people having the choice to work from home, work from the office, or what most people appear to want to do, which is blended working – when you might be in the office, at home, or in a remote hub."