Christmas and New Year festivities will be curtailed as pubs, restaurants and home visits face an earlier clampdown due to alarm over rising levels of Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has urged the Government to reimpose restrictions on household visits and the hospitality sector from December 28. In a letter to Government, Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan’s team said home visits should be reduced to just one other household from three days after Christmas Day. Nphet also said pubs and restaurants should close from this date.

The recommendations are made against the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases since the lockdown ended on December 1.

Tánaiste Leo Varakdar last night admitted restrictions to be imposed on the hospitality sector before the end of the year and will come as a “devastating blow”.

Read More

“I know it is a really hard thing to hear and a hard decision to make, but if we were to wait until January 3 or January 6 then the restrictions we impose might have to be tougher, or may have to go on for longer and we don’t want that,” he said, speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin revealed last night the Cabinet would meet on Tuesday to consider the recommendations.

The country is already infused with the pre-Christmas spirit and it has led to a rush of socialising with the average number of contacts of people who get the virus up to an average of 3.4, increasing the chances of passing it on.

People will be able to travel outside their county from today and also have visitors to their homes from up to two other households over Christmas.

Professor Philip Nolan, who tracks the virus, said the R number – which needs to be under 1 – is at least 1.1 or 1.3 if not higher, showing how fast the virus is spreading.

“We are concerned that Ireland is now in a phase of rapid growth, which if allowed to continue will result in 700-1,200 cases a day by the second week of January.”

Asked if a January lockdown was a possibility if levels of the virus escalate, Dr Holohan said nothing was ever ruled in or out and Nphet would meet again on Wednesday.

Prof Nolan warned that the 1,200 level of daily cases – which landed the country in the last six-week lockdown – was a pessimistic forecast but not inevitable if advice was heeded.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who contacted Dr Holohan after yesterday’s Nphet meeting, said the Cabinet would “seriously consider” a clampdown on pubs, restaurants and household visits on New Year’s Eve.

“The rise in the second wave was largely in younger people so it did not have the same effect on hospitalisations and ICUs,” he said, saying the healthcare system was in good shape this winter and he wanted to keep it that way.

“We will give plenty of notice on whatever decisions the Government takes,” he told RTÉ News.

But last night Labour leader Alan Kelly said the public could not be expected to wait for five days to hear from the Government about potential extra Covid restrictions that may come into force before the new year.

“The public and businesses need certainty on any additional restrictions on home visits and hospitality the Taoiseach said are likely,” he said.

“The Taoiseach should bring forward the Cabinet meeting to tomorrow morning and announce any potential restrictions as soon as possible.”

There were three extra Covid-19 related deaths yesterday and 484 newly diagnosed cases of the virus. The number of patients with the virus in hospital is at 200 and 31 are in intensive care with 30 extra hospitalisations in the previous 24 hours.

The new cases yesterday included 150 in Dublin, 45 in Wexford, 40 in Cork, 32 in Donegal, 29 in Limerick with the remaining 188

cases spread across 20 other counties.

Dr Holohan would not reveal the Nphet recommendations. He said: “We are now getting reports of outbreaks in social settings including workplace settings, funerals, weddings, Christmas parties and weddings.”

He said the consequences of not limiting contacts would be “exponential growth in January”.

The big fear is that many people have picked up the virus already and are unaware of it but will pass it on to vulnerable people over Christmas celebrations.

Dr Holohan said the restrictions Nphet have recommended must be put in place in order to keep essential services open - such as schools and non-Covid health services.

He explained that although Ireland has the lowest incidence rate in Europe, further restrictions must be put in place to maintain these essential public services.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland about the recommendation, he said: “We have continued to track the infection to make an assessment on a weekly basis, which we did yesterday, and to make that assessment to the Minister and government and to make recommendations that we think are necessary to deal with a concerning increase in the pattern of transmission of infection, particularly reported in recent days but established really when we began to ease restrictions in the early part of December.

“We think we need to take action now in order to protect our society, not just public health, and the experience we have had with the so-called second wave is with a much lower instance than many other countries across the world, particularly Europe where we have the lowest incidence now in comparison to other countries, and we have verged significant hospitalisations and most importantly mortality, we have also been able to do it while maintaining education and childcare and maintaining the health services for people who need them for things other than Covid.

“We don’t want to have the health services and the GPs overrun with Covid when its a preventable infection.

“We have been able to do all of that and we think if we continue with the transmission that we see at the moment in a very short space of time that we will find ourselves in early January experiencing levels of infection that begin to place public health at risk to the extent that it begins to impact on our abilities to maintain the provision of those really essential public services.”

Prof Nolan pointed out somebody who gets the virus who is between 60 and 65 years has a one in 15 chance of being hospitalised and a one in 20 risk of dying.

There has been a rise in levels of infection among younger age groups and these risk infecting older people.

Professor Martin Cormican, HSE lead on infection control, advised to only meet people “you trust to with your life” indoors this Christmas.

He said it was essential people offered alcohol to guests the second they arrive – alcohol gel. Otherwise, guide them to where there is soap and water.

Prof Cormican said: “If you plan to visit an older or medically vulnerable person over Christmas, your preparation starts now.

“If you take risks with your health over next 10 days, do them a favour and stay away. Meet the smallest number of people possible indoors. Only meet people you trust to with your life indoors.”

People should not be put under pressure to take up an invitation if they want to link up through phone or some other form of communication, he added.

Read More

Online Editors