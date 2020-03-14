'We must all be united' - Spain in lockdown in bid to fight coronavirus

Police officers cross a virtually deserted square, amidst concerns over Spain's coronavirus outbreak, in the Basque city of Vitoria REUTERS/Vincent West

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed a 15-day nationwide lockdown on Saturday as part of state of emergency measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Sanchez said "we must all be united" in fighting the coronavirus as he unveiled a raft of measures to fight the spread of the virus.

He said the coronavirus crisis requires "extraordinary decisions".

He said medium-distance rail transport would be reduced in Spain as part of the measures.

He did not mention air travel, though it was mentioned in an earlier draft decree.

More to follow...

Reuters