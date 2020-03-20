Boris Johnson has told the UK he is "absolutely confident that we can send coronavirus packing in this country" and the tide can be turned within 12 weeks.

The British prime minister urged the public to heed advice to keep up social distancing and stay at home if ill or if somebody in their household is ill as he said: "I know it's tough, I know it's difficult, but please, please follow the advice."

He thanked everyone for the "huge efforts the country is making" and urged businesses to stand by employees, with further announcements due from Chancellor Rishi Sunak today.

He stressed "nothing is ruled out", suggesting tougher restrictions could be introduced if people failed to comply with advice.

"I'm conscious as the days have gone by that people will want to know how long we're expecting them to keep it up," he said. "I think, looking at it all, that we can turn the tide within the next 12 weeks and I'm absolutely confident that we can send coronavirus packing in this country.

"But only if we all take the steps we've outlined, that is vital, that's how we're going to reduce the peak and once we've achieved that, and I think that we will, if we take the steps I've said, then the scientific progress that we've been making will really start coming into play."

Queen Elizabeth issued a message which said the UK is "entering a period of great concern and uncertainty", adding "our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one".

The UK death toll reached 137 yesterday.

Irish Independent