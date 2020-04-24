'We are far from past the point of danger' - Government's warning to those not following restrictions

Liz Canavan Assistant Secretary to the Department of An Taoiseach speaking to media on the latest measures Government Departments have introduced in response to Covid-19 at Government Buildings, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Liz Canavan said people must continue to stay at home (PA)

A SUGGESTION by the Government that cast doubt on reports of increased traffic on roads in breach of coronavirus restrictions was based on a report that only related to major routes.

Senior government official Liz Canavan moved to clarify contradictory messages coming from the authorities on traffic levels.

She also revealed that Dublin Bus has reported increased passenger numbers.

There was confusion last night as Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan appeared to contradict an earlier briefing by Ms Canavan yesterday that suggested there hadn't been an increase in traffic volume.

Ms Canavan had referred to a Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) analysis that found that traffic volumes earlier this week were still down between 65pc and 70pc.

However Mr Holohan later said there is hard evidence to support anecdotal reports that a sense of complacency has crept into people's behaviour.

He referred to reports from the Irish National Seismic Network showing a rise in vehicle traffic in recent days and separate mobile phone data from tech giant Apple showing people are moving about more since Easter Monday.

Ms Canavan addressed the issue in her briefing today while insisting there's "lots of data out there" and "they're all true".

She confirmed that the TII analysis that showed traffic levels are still down only related to national routes, not suburban or city street where there could be increased traffic.

Ms Canavan also said that the TII data came from last Monday - three days before it was revealed in her briefing - and that the agency has committed to providing traffic figures "on a more real time basis".

She said Mr Holohan had only gotten the statistics he referred to from Apple yesterday afternoon, after the government's morning briefing and that the data he used comes from more recent days than Monday.

Asked if it was a mistake to put the TII data out there, given that it only referred to major national roads, Ms Canavan said: "We could hold all the data until it all lines up.

"What I'm trying to do here is give people information we have."

During her briefing today Ms Canavan said that Dublin Bus has notified the Government of an increase in passenger numbers day-on-day this week.

And all days are above passenger levels seen in previous weeks.

She said Dublin Bus is engaging with the National Transport Authority "to try and pinpoint more specific data on this for us."

Ms Canavan said the Gardaí will also keep the government updated on its views.

"They are continuing to monitor the situation in terms of traffic volumes and they urge the community to fully comply with existing public health guidelines and confine their travel to essential journeys only."

She said the Gardaí will again operate a large network of checkpoints across the country this weekend and will "urge people to stay home and stay safe".

Ms Canavan said: "We will continue to monitor a range of indicators which allow us to understand the level of compliance with current restrictions.

"While movement alone does not mean that people are breaking social distancing rules when they are out, it is certainly a cause for concern."

She added: "The more we move around, the more risk we create.

"Increased footfall means we are sharing spaces, using the same facilities, coming into contact with more shared surfaces, even if we are not there at the same time."

Ms Canavan said: "We have made good progress in slowing the spread.

"But we are by no means past the point of danger. It is vital that we do not undo the good work done by relaxing our approach too early.

"We need to continue to observe the restrictions in place.

"We need to stay safe and stay at home unless we are engaged in essential work, buying essential supplies or taking brief exercise within our two kilometre limit."

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Health Minister Simon Harris warned that if today was May 5, there would be no changes.

Evidence was revealed showing increased traffic, and more people out and about, which could jeopardise plans to relax some of the emergency measures.

Dr Holohan said: “We are seeing a bit of slippage in things like traffic, movement and walking.”

The warning comes as 28 more people died of the virus and a record 936 new cases were confirmed, many of whom are in nursing homes.

If the virus is not contained in nursing homes, they could be sources of reinfection after the lifting of the recent lockdown measures.

Dr Philip Nolan of Maynooth University, who leads a team advising on the virus’ trends, said progress is being made. The R number, indicating the number of people a positive case is likely to infect, is at between 0.5 and 0.8.

“If the R number moves above one, we are no longer in control of the disease,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil. “Our new enemy is complacency. The real risk is that if we become lax in the next few days and weeks, we could lose control over the spread of the virus.”

Dr Holohan said there is hard evidence to support anecdotal reports that a sense of complacency has crept into people's behaviour.

He referred to reports from the Irish National Seismic Network showing a rise in vehicle traffic in recent days and separate statistics showing people are moving out more since Easter Monday.

Prof Nolan, who is chair of NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said overall the growth in the coronavirus has been stabilised or suppressed. The number of deaths has been relatively stable since early April.

Hospital admissions peaked at 90 a day two weeks ago, and they have been falling since.

Admissions to intensive care are also down.

Referring to nursing homes and other community settings, he said the virus took time to get in. It is still not clear if it is under control in nursing homes, although the rate of growth is declining.

He echoed warnings about complacency, and said although the numbers are going in the right direction, "they are still not where we would like them to be".

It would take very little for the progress made here to be lost and if the R rate went beyond 1.6 or two, restrictions would have to be reimposed.

Mr Harris warned Ireland is "in no means in a safe place" and social distancing must be maintained. He added: "If we had to decide on lifting measures today for tomorrow, the chief medical officer advises me we would not make any changes.

"But we are working on a roadmap, which we will finalise over the next week. One which must acknowledge increased movement carries increased risk."

The latest laboratory confirmed deaths bring the toll to 794. Dr Holohan said there were 319 clusters of the virus in community settings including 191 in nursing homes.

So far 2,960 cases of the virus have been among people in community settings with nursing homes accounting for 2,231. Deaths among nursing home residents stand at 361, and 103 of died in a hospital.

Around two-thirds of people here who had the virus have recovered.

In the Dáil, Mr Varadkar and the ministers for finance, health and education faced a grilling on the response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Taoiseach said efforts are being made to expand testing to 100,000 per week as part of plans to ease restrictions.

A real-time testing regime is needed if there is to any form exit from lockdown.

Mr Varadkar said it will be a significant increase in testing and it may not be possible "but we will pull out all the stops to make it happen".

He said that after each phase of easing restrictions, time must be taken to assess impact and he warned stricter social distancing may have to be reintroduced as happened in Japan in recent days.

"We must do everything we can to avoid post peak wave or a deadly second wave," which he said happened during the H1N1 and Spanish Flu pandemics. He said when it is over "we will awaken our society and our economy".

Meanwhile the European Centre for Disease Control said in its latest assessment there is now "significant interest in phasing out" restrictive measures.

However, lifting measures too quickly, without appropriate monitoring and health systems capacity, may cause a sudden resurgence transmission.

It said that as of April 22 in three countries - Ireland, Sweden and the UK - the 14-day incidence of the virus is increasing and is currently at its highest level in each country since the start of the pandemic.

It said many counties are only testing severe or hospitalised cases and therefore the incidence trends should be interpreted with caution.

