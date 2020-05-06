| 11.4°C Dublin

'We all stood at the window and waved at him' - Aslan's Christy Dignam pays tribute as his father loses coronavirus battle

Aslan frontman Christy Dignam pictured with his late father, Christy Snr and his daughter Kiera Expand

Aslan frontman Christy Dignam pictured with his late father, Christy Snr and his daughter Kiera

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

Christy Dignam has been left heartbroken after his beloved father, Christy Snr, lost his battle with Covid-19.

The former CIE employee (89), sadly passed away this afternoon after contracting the virus while in a Finglas nursing home.

A dementia sufferer, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 ten days ago.

