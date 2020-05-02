Watch: Professor Luke O'Neill shows how to make your own homemade face mask

As more and more countries issue guidance for people to shield their faces in public, we asked a health expert to demonstrate how to make your own face mask at home.

Professor Luke O'Neill, immunologist at Trinity College Dublin, has been advocating for people to wear face masks as he believes they are the key to halting the spread of coronavirus.

He also thinks face masks will help us exit lockdown restrictions sooner.

The Irish Independent previously highlighted how there are concerns Ireland won't have enough supply to meet demand if the government advises people to wear masks, which could jeopardise the supply to frontline staff.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said there will be a need to protect the supply of healthcare grade masks if the government changes its policy.

So here, Professor Luke O'Neill demonstrates how easy and quick it is to make your own face mask at home.









Online Editors