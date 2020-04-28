Warning over 'rare but dangerous' coronavirus reaction in children

A doctor in protective suit prepares before visiting patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bergamo, the epicentre of Italy's outbreak. Photo: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Irish paediatricians have been told to look out for a rare but dangerous reaction in children that may be linked to coronavirus infection.

Dr Karina Butler, a consultant in infectious diseases in Crumlin Hospital, Dublin said the alert was sent out by the NHS and now passed on to Irish doctors.

UK GPs said that intensive care departments in London and other parts of the UK have been treating severely sick children with unusual symptoms.

This includes "multi-system inflammation" with flu-like symptoms.

Some, but not all, tested positive for coronavirus.

It is unclear how many children have experienced the reaction, although the numbers will be low.

NHS England medical director Stephen Powis said they had become aware of reports of rare, severe illness in children.

"It's only in the last few days that we have seen those reports. We have asked our experts to look into this as a matter of urgency."

The alert, issued by NHS England, said there was "a growing concern" that a coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infection linked to these cases.

These young patients of varying ages were extremely ill. They had similar features to atypical Kawasaki Disease and toxic shock syndrome, which can include a high temperature, low blood pressure, a rash and difficulty breathing.

Some also had gastrointestinal symptoms - tummy pain, vomiting or diarrhoea - and inflammation of the heart, as well as abnormal blood test results.

Experts say these are the signs you can see when the body becomes overwhelmed as it tries to fight off an infection.

The alert advises these cases need urgent treatment.

But experts stress that very few children become severely ill with coronavirus - evidence from around the world suggests they are the population least affected by the disease.

Dr Nazima Pathan, a consultant in Paediatric Intensive Care in Cambridge, said colleagues in Spain and Italy had been reporting similar cases: "Some of the children have presented with a septic shock type illness and rashes - the kind of presentation we would expect to see in toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease (which affects blood vessels and the heart).

"Overall, children seem to be more resilient to serious lung infection following exposure to coronavirus, and the numbers admitted to intensive care units are relatively low."

Online Editors