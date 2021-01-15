Warning of new Brazilian variant as 50 deaths and 3,498 new cases reported today

The Department of Health has recorded a further 50 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland today.

This comes as CMO Dr Tony Holohan has warned of new Covid-19 variants identified in travellers from Japan and Brazil, however, he said there is no evidence that these variants are in Ireland.

He added: "Anyone who has travelled from Brazil in the last 14 days is advised to self-isolate for 14 days, from the date of arrival, and identify themselves, through a GP, for testing as soon as possible.

“It is essential that anyone arriving from Brazil self-isolate for 14 days from the date of arrival before entering/re-entering the workplace.

Read More

"We are particularly appealing to employers to enable their employees to protect each other by staying at home for the full 14 days.”

"Further risk assessment of the new variants is expected from the ECDC in the coming week. We must all continue to adhere to every element of the public health advice. This remains our best defence against Covid-19.”

Some 3,498 more coronavirus cases were also confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 166,548 and the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 2,536.

Of the 50 deaths recorded today, all occurred in January 2021. The median age of those who died was 82 years, and the age range was 45-96 years.

There were no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers or in a young person under the age of 30.

Of the cases notified today:

1,576 are men / 1,906 are women

54pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

1,182 are in Dublin, 421 in Cork, 258 in Limerick, 187 in Galway, 164 in Waterford, and the remaining 1,286 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,850 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 184 are in ICU. There have been 118 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

This comes as local case numbers have been revealed, with Belmullet in Co Mayo having the highest incidence rate per 100,000 in the country.

It has an incidence rate of 6031.7, which is almost double that of every other region.

The national incidence rate is 1,497 - equating to one in 67 people in Ireland receiving a positive test result in the two weeks up to January 11.

Monaghan continues to be the county with the highest incidence at 2,794, meaning one in 35 Monaghan people have been confirmed to have the virus in the last two weeks.

In relation to vaccines, the HSE is to extend the gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer BionTech vaccine to 28 days, instead of 21 days.

It comes amid concerns that supplies of the vaccine from Pfizer will slow down for a number of weeks as it upgrades its plant in Belgium to increase its production to 2bn doses.

The move to extend the gap between doses is aimed at stretching supplies of the vaccine and covering more people earlier.

The first dose is believed to provide around 52pc protection – but it still leaves a person at significant risk of getting ill if they contract the virus. The two-dose vaccine is 95pc effective.

The HSE is under pressure to step the roll out of the vaccine, particularly to the over-65s who are being badly hit by surge in spread in the third wave.

Under new guidelines vaccinators have been told to inform people who get the first dose they will now get the second in 28 days.

Read More

Online Editors