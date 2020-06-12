Warning not to travel abroad for holidays as decision on easing restrictions put off

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has warned people not to travel abroad for holidays after the government put off a decision on easing international travel restrictions for two weeks.

He should not to travel off the island for tourism and should hold off on booking flights for July.

Currently the government is advising that no non-essential foreign travel take place due to the coronavirus crisis.

Cabinet considered Proposals to lift such restrictions to other EU States as early as the end of the month.

But a decision on the matter was put off for another two weeks.

Consideration of the issue came after the European Commission recommended lifting internal EU border controls on the Continent from next Monday, June 15.

Speaking after Cabinet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the government wants to be in a position to "agree air bridges to allow travel between Ireland and other countries where the virus is also successfully suppressed."

He said this needs to be coordinated on an EU level and "we intend to be part of that".

But he added: "We think that the 15th of June, Monday, is far too soon for us to do that here in Ireland.

"So we’re going to see what’s possible. We're going to work with our EU colleagues, we’re going to talk to the UK and the administration in Northern Ireland and agree the situation in about two weeks time."

Mr Varadkar said: "For now, the advice remains the same, don't travel off the island for tourism. Don't come to the island the tourism.

"Anyone who's arriving here, even for an essential reason through our ports our airports, will have to fill in the passenger application form, and will be strongly advised to self-quarantine for at least 14 days."

