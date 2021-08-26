Waning protection and booster shots – what you need to know

Will Ireland have a fifth wave of Covid-19? It might seem too grim to even contemplate given the optimism as the current wave is forecast to peak in the middle to the end of next month and slowly decline.

We are very reliant on securing a high level of full vaccination to get us to that point and through winter. But more studies are indicating there is some waning of protection against Covid-19 infection in people who are double-jabbed. What could it mean for another potential surge and a booster shot campaign here?

Waning protection

Knowledge of how well Covid-19 vaccines are holding up is still evolving. However, the latest real world research suggests that two Covid-19 vaccine doses become less effective at stopping infections within six months. The study looked at Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Led by King’s College in London it analysed PCR test results for coronavirus from more than one million people who had been fully vaccinated and had “breakthrough infections.”

Protection from two doses of Pfizer vaccine fell from 88pc at one month to 74pc at five to six months. In the case of AstraZeneca, effectiveness reduced from 77pc to 67pc at four to five months. “A reasonable worst-case scenario could see protection below 50pc for the elderly and healthcare workers by winter,” Prof Tim Spector, the lead scientist on the study, said.

Serious illness

The consoling news is the researchers believe that full vaccination still offers very good protection against serious illness which could lead to hospitalisation or admission to intensive care. However, more clarity is needed around this.

Here the proportion of people getting the virus who have received two doses of vaccine has increased to around 30pc of new cases. A minority of patients in intensive care have been doubly vaccinated and many of these have underlying conditions and weakened immune systems.

Booster shots

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said people with weakened immune systems will be offered a booster shot of vaccine. It is still unclear how many of the rest of the population will be included and guidance is due from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac). It is likely that the boosters will be limited to the most vulnerable.

It would only be justifiable if there is a clear benefit for the individual person. The test will be whether health authorities here err on the side of caution and roll it out widely as an added insurance in the event of another winter surge in the virus which would threaten the easing of restrictions. Israel is already well ahead in booster shots and their R rate, signalling how fast the virus is spreading, is down below one in the over-60s showing the outbreak shrinking.

Boosters for travel

It has been suggested that some countries may end up making booster shots part of an updated Covid-19 travel requirement, although it is unlikely to become an issue this year. Proof of full vaccination is likely to continue to be essential to take part in higher-risk activities here as the country returns to normality. In time a booster shot could be included.