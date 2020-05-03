One in five public hospital beds will have to be kept free during the coronavirus crisis - adding pressure to already overburdened waiting lists for essential treatment.

HSE chief Paul Reid said the plan is to use private hospitals, which have been taken over temporarily by the State, to treat public patients, many of whom are now at the centre of serious medical concern as thousands of procedures have been put on hold since March.

However, he said public hospitals - which are normally crowded - will have to run at only 80pc capacity because of the fear of a second virus surge.

Around 600 consultants in private hospitals who up to now only treated private patients are being asked to switch to a temporary HSE contract. So far 241 have signed up.

But there remains a dispute over the demands that the State should subsidise the weekly cost of private rooms rented by fully private consultants and the wages of their staff.

The private hospital consultants, who will be paid a salary and will not be allowed to accept fees, also want greater clarity on how they can provide continuity of care to their private patients. Insured patients will have to be part of the general public waiting list, depending on the urgency of their medical meed.

At the end of March, 77,748 public patients were waiting for an appointment for their inpatient or day case treatment - a jump of over 11,000 in a month.

The delays are expected to have deteriorated further during April.

Mr Reid said yesterday: "Our original intention for the use of the private hospitals was as part of our surge capacity and to give us extra capacity to meet the demand over Covid-19.

"Obviously with the actions the public have taken we have reduced that need for that surge so now we are putting together a plan for non-Covid-related services to be delivered through our private hospital groups.

"But at the same time we have to keep capacity to meet a potential further surge."

Some public patients have not been turning up for appointments but they were assured hospitals have segregated care for patients with the virus and others who are not infected and need routine care.

Intensive care units (ICUs) saw an easing off in patient numbers over the weekend with 98 patients with confirmed Covid-19 seriously ill.

There were another 22 patients in ICU who were suspected of having the virus.

HSE chief operations officer Anne O'Connor said the health service had not seen the kind of numbers it had originally feared.

However, she said around 90 nursing homes remain in the so-called 'red zone' and are in need of intense support, mainly due to staff shortages following coronavirus outbreaks.

There have been 100 outbreaks confirmed in disability services across the country and 36 in mental health facilities.

A further 34 outbreaks were confirmed in other shared or in crowded facilities such as direct provision centres and among the Roma community here.

She said 394 public health service staff were redeployed across community residential homes and 74 homecare workers were now in private nursing homes.

More than eight in 10 nursing homes which suffered a virus outbreak have had residents and staff tested.

It is understood a significant number of staff across the various residential settings were unaware they had the virus and had no symptoms.

