A ROW is brewing within Government Buildings after Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin told colleagues that waiting for over 90pc of over-16s to be vaccinated would lead to an "unacceptable" delay for reopening the live events sector.

It is understood that Minister Martin has told Government figures that this threshold would lead to an unacceptable delay in reopening the live music, arts and events industry.

It comes as Minister Martin is set to meet the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 tommorow and amid criticism that large sporting events such as the All-Ireland hurling final could go ahead with 40,000 people in Croke Park, while Laois County Council refused the Electric Picnic music festival permission on public health grounds.

Earlier today, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advised the Government that the remaining Covid-19 public health restrictions should remain in place until 90pc of the population over 16 are fully vaccinated and the disease indicators are stable or improving.

The advice from public health officials is contained in a letter from the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly ahead of the Cabinet Covid committee on Friday.

Independent.ie understands the letter contains a recommendation that the remaining public health restrictions should not be eased until such time as 90pc of the population over 16 are fully vaccinated and two weeks has passed for the jab to take full effect.

The key disease indicators, including case numbers, hospitalisations and ICU admissions, would also have to be stable or falling as well as there being no new variant of concern; and that public health teams have sufficient capacity to tackle any outbreaks of the virus.

The letter sets, what one source described as “quite a high bar” to lift all remaining legal restrictions which would likely not happen sometime in October or later.

Dr Holohan said at a Nphet press briefing on Tuesday that it would be towards the end of September before it would be considered safe to see activities resume without the need to check a person’s vaccination pass.

One source said the letter from Nphet is unclear on what restrictions could be lifted in the meantime or whether other sectors could be opened up to people under the Covid pass system currently being used for indoor hospitality.

Public health sources have suggested that until the threshold for vaccination of 90pc of the adult population is reached the Government could in the interim open up sectors for vaccinated people “You are going to have to allow the vaccinated to do more and more in that period of time,” a well-placed source said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been pushing for the reopening to bingo halls, bowling alleys, fitness, yoga and dance classes and studios to people with a Covid pass, that indicates they are fully vaccinated or immune from the disease having had it in the previous six months.

Yesterday, Electric Picnic promoter Denis Desmond gave the Government a deadline of today to intervene in order for the festival to go ahead in September.