‘Very high levels’ of Covid cert compliance in bars, restaurants and nightclubs over Bank Holiday weekend

There were ‘very high levels’ of compliance with Covid certs across the Bank Holiday weekend in pubs, restaurants and nightclubs.

A top-level meeting between Cabinet Ministers last night heard an update from the efforts to crackdown on compliance with the certs.

The cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 was told that checks were carried out on indoor hospitality venues such as pubs, restaurants and nightclubs across Ireland, from Friday to Monday.

There were “very high levels” of compliance with the certs, Ministers were told.

These checks were carried out by HSA compliance officers, HSE Environmental Health Officers and the Private Security Authority inspectors.

Ministers also discussed HSA compliance officers and HSE environmental officers conducting checks in nightclubs once the new ticketing system is rolled out.

Venues also gave feedback on ticketing, masks and queues in response to the latest meeting between government officials and sector representatives yesterday morning.

Ministers were also told of ‘high level of compliance’ from Failte Ireland checks on the COVID-19 Safety Charter between June and October, sources said.

Ministers were also updated on the latest daily cases, numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospital and in ICU.

The meeting was also attended virtually by HSE CEO Paul Reid.



