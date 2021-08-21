Vast majority of pubs and restaurants have not been inspected for Covid rules

The vast majority of pubs and restaurants have not yet been inspected for compliance with Covid regulations, more than three weeks since reopening.

New figures obtained by the Irish Independent show that just over 2,000 checks have been carried out so far.

With at least 15,000 restaurant, café, coffee shop, hotel and pub premises around the country, many would not be inspected before Christmas at current rates.

The figures reveal a low level of non-compliance with indoor hospitality regulations – but also poor chances of a rogue premises being detected by routine inspection.

It comes amid anecdotal evidence that some premises are already failing to strictly implement the rules,

particularly at busy times.

Thousands of ticketless Cork and Limerick hurling fans are to descend on Dublin for the All-Ireland final – with gardaí and health chiefs issuing a special Covid-19 safety warning.

Pubs are expected to be busy across the country for the annual sporting occasion with many other people enjoying weekend breaks or staycations.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are both charged with inspections. Gardaí have no role.

The HSE has carried out a total of 2,212 compliance checks under the new regulations to date.

Two-thirds of premises were compliant and the vast bulk of the rest had minor further improvements to make. Only 3pc were deemed non-compliant.

The HSA has a smaller team of 70 inspectors, who have done a total of just 165 checks from the date of the resumption of indoor dining on Monday, July 26 last to Friday, August 13.

The HSA said it found only 4pc non-compliance rate by premises.

Of the 96pc deemed compliant, 16pc were deemed to have more to do to achieve full accordance with the regulations.

There are an estimated 2,500 restaurants in Ireland, 8,000 pubs, 1,000 hotels and guesthouses, 1,650 coffee shops and 2,000 cafés or fast-food premises.

No geographical breakdown was available for the checks.

Fines of up to €2,500 can be imposed, but it is understood no penalties have yet been invoked under the Health Act 1947 (Operation of certain indoor premises) Regulations 2021.

The two agencies say they are “collaborating closely” and sharing data to avoid

duplication.

“In businesses where non-compliances or the need for additional measures were identified, appropriate follow up and engagement is being undertaken by HSE compliance officers,” a spokesman said.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said: “The focus of the compliance checks is on supporting the relevant indoor operators to understand their responsibilities of ensuring only permitted persons who have provided a proof of immunity dine or drink indoors.

“Where additional measures or non-compliances were identified, appropriate follow up and engagement is being undertaken by the authority’s compliance officers.”

There will be extra pressure on pubs and restaurants this weekend as they deal with large numbers of people gathering to watch the GAA.

HSE Department of Public Health official Dr Philippa White appealed to fans to adhere to Covid-19 safety guidelines.

“We encourage everyone to remember to socialise safely – wear a mask in crowded places, and keep two metres from people not in your

household,” she said.

“If you are in a crowded place, think about moving to somewhere less crowded and with good ventilation, so that you can enjoy the game in safety and comfort.”

She urged people who are not vaccinated to take extra care this weekend.

A public health warning has been issued for Limerick and the wider mid-west in the wake of an expected increase in social gatherings.

Pubs in the Treaty City are booked up with fans hoping to kickstart a weekend of

celebrations on Shannonside.

Three people infected with Covid-19 were yesterday fighting for their lives at the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

In a joint statement the HSE, UL Hospitals Group, and Public Health Mid West urged supporters in the region to act responsibly to prevent a serious outbreak of Covid-19.

Dr Breda Cosgrove, a specialist in public health medicine, said: “Unfortunately, we have seen a significant increase in Covid-19 case numbers in Limerick in the past week.

“While the All Ireland hurling final is an important sporting event, we urge that, if you are socialising this weekend, that you do so safely and that you adhere to public health guidance.”