Varadkar suggests coronavirus testing to be ramped up next week

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured during his visit to the frontline volunteers of the Civil defence at their National Headquarters in Dublin. Picture; Gerry Mooney

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has suggested that coronavirus testing will be ramped up next week with the criteria for getting a test set to be broadened.

But he also warned it could result in a new backlog.

It came after the Dáil was told that there is capacity to do 10,000 tests a day but just half this number are being carried out.

One of the key factors in determining who coronavirus restrictions can be eased is a target of being able to do 15,000 tests-a-day.

The issued was raised by Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín who claimed that testing remains "in crisis".

He said that Health Minister Simon Harris promised a month ago that the 15,000 target would be reached within days but this hasn't happened.

Mr Tóibín said people are still waiting weeks for test results and he knew of one family who lost a loved on who had to wait two weeks for a test result before they could bury the person who died.

He said that test criteria were narrowed earlier in the emergency due to capacity not for clinical reasons.

He conceded that a shortage in lab chemicals to analyse the samples was a problem but that now capacity is 10,000-a-day and just half that number are being tested.

Mr Tóibín said this is "incredible" given that the World Health Organisation (WHO) advice is to "test, test, test".

He said asymptomatic people who have been in contact with confirmed cases should be tested.

And he asked Mr Varadkar to commit to using the full testing capacity immediately.

Mr Varadkar said the HSE has capacity to do 10,000 tests-a-day in testing centres.

He said hospitals are doing 1,500 tests for patients and staff and the National Ambulance Service has also ramped up to 1,500-a-day.

Mr Varadkar said testing criteria have changed over the course of the pandemic and "they will change several times".

He said initially it was anyone with symptoms and then this changed in line with WHO advice to people who had a fever as well as a respiratory symptom.

He said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) intend to widen the criteria again and it could advise on that as early as tomorrow with a view to the changes being implemented next week to test more people.

However, Mr Varadkar said he has to be honest with people that there's "an inherent risk of widening the testing criteria that we may find ourselves overwhelmed and running into problems with backlogs... all over again."

"That's not a mistake or failure by anyone it’s just that you can only guess how much a change in criteria will impact demand.

"So everyone is doing their best on that front."

Mr Varadkar said that until a few weeks ago the international advice was that testing asymptomatic people was that it wasn't useful because the viral load would be so low the test would be negative for people who had the coronavirus.

He said that advice has now changed and said that Ireland is one of the few countries in the world testing asymptomatic patients in nursing homes where there's been an outbreak.

He said:"we were always testing symptomatic patients, both in the community and the nursing homes all along."

Online Editors