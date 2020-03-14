Varadkar says response to coronavirus is 'complicated' by North-South divide

Michelle O'Neill has called for decisive action to be taken by political leaders to combat the spread of Covid-19. Photo: PA

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said the response to the coronavirus outbreak is “complicated” by the North-South divide in Ireland.

He made the remarks as he arrived in Armagh for a meeting with the North’s First and Deputy First ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill.

Speaking as he arrived, Mr Varadkar said: “This virus knows no borders, knows no nationality.

“It’s a problem for all of us.”

He added: “Our response to it is complicated by the fact that we have two jurisdictions on this island.

“But that is all the more reason why we have to meet, why we have to work together, to cooperate and share information and that’s what this morning is all about.”

On Thursday the Irish government announced the closure of all creches, schools and universities in a bid to delay the spread of the disease.

Education facilities in Northern Ireland remain open.

DUP leader Ms Foster said at the time that the Stormont Assembly was disappointed it didn’t get prior notice of the Irish government’s measures to fight coronavirus.

Deputy First Minister Ms O’Neill has since said that she believes all schools and universities in the North must be “closed immediately”

She said: “I think the fact that there has been contradictory medical advice out there is a problem.

“It’s a problem for people when they’re trying to make the right decisions for them and their families so I believe given that is the situation hat we need to err on the side of caution.”

Mr Varadkar is joined by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Health Minister Simon Harris and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan for today’s meeting.

Online Editors