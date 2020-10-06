Varadkar says 'circuit break' to control Covid spread cannot be ruled out

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has said a ‘circuit break’ - a short, sharp lockdown - cannot be ruled out amid calls to overhaul how Nphet advice is handled at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Varadkar told TDs and Senators that it was inevitable that cases will rise for the next two to three weeks even under the current Level 3 restrictions, but that the country was not ready to return to lockdown, particularly as other countries in Europe had a higher incidence rate than Ireland.

He said the Government had made a tough call on Monday to reject the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to move to Level 5 restrictions.

Read More

Sources at the meeting said that twice Mr Varadkar did not rule out the possibility of the proposed 'circuit break' being introduced at some point to control the virus. But Mr Varadkar said this policy was not provided for in the Government's ‘Living with Covid’ plan and the impacts of implementing it now had not been thought through.

This included what success would look like in terms of reducing the spread of the virus and the effect of making thousands of people unemployed and shutting down businesses that may not reopen, sources said he told the meeting.

The Fine Gael leader said he did not know why the communications between the Government and Nphet had broken down, but said that it was important to move on as it was “Ireland versus the virus”, and not the Government versus Nphet.

TDs and Senators widely praised Mr Varadkar's handling of the controversy in recent days. Senator Garrett Ahearn called for greater policing of the restrictions, while Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd asked for some flexibility on county boundaries to allow people in Duleek in Co Meath to shop in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan called on the Government to crackdown on off-licences and what he said was the “uncontrolled consumption and sale of alcohol”.

Praising Mr Varadkar’s criticism of Nphet on Monday night, Mr O’Donovan also called for a new model to deal with public health advice, suggesting it needed to be accountable and chaired by a Minister who is answerable to the Dáil.

Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy suggested an alternative structure be used to consider advice from Nphet. He said the National Emergency Coordination Group, which has dealt with extreme weather events in the past, could be used to consider the advice with input from a wider range of stakeholders. Mr Murphy said using the NECG makes more sense if the country will be living with the virus for the next six to nine months.

Party chairman Richard Bruton said that an alternative structure would be worth considering, but suggested the recently established Covid-19 oversight group be beefed up in the interim.

Mr Varadkar said that the oversight group was due to meet on Monday and suggested that Nphet should have waited until then to discuss the advice with Government.

Read More

Online Editors