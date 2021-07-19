Vaccine portal opens to 18-24 age group for AstraZeneca

The covid vaccine portal is open for people aged 18 to 24 to register from today.

From today those in the age group can register for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris confirmed on Twitter, “18-24 year olds can register from today with the HSE for the AstrZeneca vaccine.

“This is in addition to other registration options available such as your pharmacy. It’s a race between vaccines and variants so it’s good to see this additional option today,” said Minister Harris.

Currently those aged between 18 and 34 can receive the single shot Janssen vaccine in pharmacies.

People in the age brackets permitted can register for a vaccine through the HSE’s website.

A PPS number, eircode, email address and phone number are all needed for registration.

Yesterday, 1,179 confirmed cases of covid-19 were reported in the country. 91 people were in hospitals, 22 of whom were in Intensive Care Units.

Nearly 80 pc of the adult population have now received a first dose of a covid vaccine.

In a video on Twitter today, Dr Holohan shared how long it will take after each vaccine to be fully protected.

He said: “It takes a bit of time for that protection to arise. The best protection that you can get from whichever vaccine that you have received.

“If you’ve received Pfizer, you have to wait a week after your second dose of Pfizer which is five weeks after the first dose.

“If Moderna is your vaccine, you have to wait for two weeks after your second dose, which is six weeks after your first dose.

“If AstraZeneca is your vaccine, you have to wait two weeks after your second dose of AstraZeneca.

“And if Janssen is your vaccine, it’s a single dose vaccine, and it’s two weeks after that dose.

“Once you’ve gotten to that point, the benefits of vaccination are the available to you,” he said.

Dr Holohan said after that point there is no longer a limit on the number of unvaccinated people to meet indoors.