Vaccination rates in poorer countries may influence when you can have a drink in a pub in Ireland

How soon the people of an African village are vaccinated against Covid-19 may influence when you can have a drink in a pub in Dingle, Co Kerry.

Scientists say the pandemic is not over anywhere until it is over everywhere.

It’s one of the stark lessons we have learnt in recent months about how the virus changes and mutates before it emerges in a more infectious form in the UK, Brazil and South Africa. And they are only the strains we know about.

We obsess about the HSE’s slow roll-out of the vaccine and yesterday the Government added to the list of “high risk” countries from where passengers must complete a mandatory 14 days of self-quarantine.

But as long as the virus is storming some part of the globe, there is a chance for another new mutation which can travel the world and land on our shores.

These can reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and potentially cause new and dangerous surges.

If that happens, the ‘solution’ could be the same again – delaying any major reopening of business and social activities, or reinstating lockdowns.

It is why, on purely self-interest terms, the better-off countries must ensure that vaccines are given to the poorest.

This point has been made by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who highlighted the long-haul future of the pandemic.

It’s why the quarantine rules are likely to be in place for a long time, in a bid to prevent more infectious or vaccine-resistant variants from coming in here.

It’s also the case that the more the vaccine is administered to the wider population here, protecting more people from disease, the longer the ban on non-essential foreign travel will be in place.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that rich countries arguing over vaccine supplies must consider the situation in poorer parts of the world.

It said hoarding of vaccines “keeps the pandemic burning”.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said: “If we hoard vaccines and we are not sharing, there will be three major problems.

“One, I have said it, it will be a catastrophic moral failure. Two, it keeps the pandemic burning, and three, very slow global economy recovery.

“So it is our choice and I hope we will choose the right things.”

Irish-born WHO expert Dr Mike Ryan said countries are “fighting over the cake” when frontline health workers in poor countries “don’t even have access to the crumbs”.

There are simply not enough vaccines to share currently.

Writing in the Lancet medical journal yesterday, Dr Olivier Wouters, of the London School of Economics and Political Science, said: “Several manufacturers have successfully developed Covid-19 vaccines in under 12 months, an extraordinary achievement.

“But the stark reality is that the world now needs more doses of Covid-19 vaccines than any other vaccine in history in order to immunise enough people to achieve global vaccine immunity.

“Unless vaccines are distributed more equitably, it could be years before the coronavirus is brought under control at a global level.

“The questions now are when these vaccines will become available, and at what price.”

COVAX, the global initiative to ensure access to vaccines for all countries, estimates it will need $6.8bn (€5.6bn) in funding to fulfil its aim to secure two billion doses by the end of 2021.

So far, governments in high-income countries representing 16pc of the global population have secured at least 70pc of doses available from five leading vaccine candidates.