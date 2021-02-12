| 2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Vaccination rates in poorer countries may influence when you can have a drink in a pub in Ireland

Eilish O'Regan

Almost 130 countries have not administered a single vaccine (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Almost 130 countries have not administered a single vaccine (Yui Mok/PA)

Almost 130 countries have not administered a single vaccine (Yui Mok/PA)

Almost 130 countries have not administered a single vaccine (Yui Mok/PA)

How soon the people of an African village are vaccinated against Covid-19 may influence when you can have a drink in a pub in Dingle, Co Kerry.

Scientists say the pandemic is not over anywhere until it is over everywhere.

It’s one of the stark lessons we have learnt in recent months about how the virus changes and mutates before it emerges in a more infectious form in the UK, Brazil and South Africa. And they are only the strains we know about.

Most Watched

Privacy