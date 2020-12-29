Vaccination in hospitals begins with care homes next in line

A small number of vaccinations will be administered at four acute Irish hospitals today.

The immunisation programme will get under way at Beaumont and St James’ hospitals in Dublin and Cork and Galway university hospitals.

Staff training was still taking place ahead of the vaccinations, the HSE confirmed.

Information material will be provided to those receiving the jab today. This paperwork will act as informed consent.

The HSE plans all residents and staff of the country’s 580 nursing homes who want the vaccine will have received it by the end of February.

It comes as 765 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday along with one death.

Concern was raised in recent days at the slower pace of the vaccination roll-out in Ireland compared to other European countries which began immunising their most vulnerable populations on Sunday.

Dr Padraig McGarry, president of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), said last night: “While it is understandable people are anxious to see this programme begin as quickly as possible, it’s critical we allow the relevant agencies do the necessary and important preparatory work to ensure a sustainable and safe programme for the various vaccines which are becoming available over the coming months.

“The IMO will work with all parties to ensure that the vaccination programme happens as speedily and professionally as possible.”

The schedule will see acute hospital staff immunised first, followed by those in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

A HSE spokeswoman said the programme for nursing home residents was a “highly complex process requiring the co-operation of all stakeholders”.

There are around 580 nursing homes in Ireland, of which 80pc are privately owned.

“Using centrally held information from serial testing in relation to staff and patient numbers and taking into account the required throughput per day, the HSE has issued a draft schedule to each community healthcare organisation (CHO),” she said.

The draft schedule facilitates a “required three-week cycle and ensures that both doses are administered in an efficient manner, leading to the completion of the entire 580 nursing homes (both doses) in February”.

“Each CHO will work with their local nursing home providers between now and next Thursday to finalise their schedules,” the spokeswoman added.

Each provider must register staff members and residents who wish to take the vaccine and collect 55 individual pieces of information for each person, several days before the vaccination team arrives.

“Each provider must also ensure that each staff member and each resident (and their families where appropriate) understand and give informed consent to the vaccine,” the spokeswoman said.

The target completion date for all 580 public, private and voluntary nursing homes is February 28 but this could be affected by any “outbreaks (that) may interrupt vaccination” .

Although 10,000 vaccine doses arrived into the country on Saturday, red tape over getting informed consent from people receiving the vaccine has delayed the roll-out of the jabs until today.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said hospitalisations have “increased sharply in the last two days”.

As of 2pm yesterday, there were 359 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 30 were in intensive care units.

"We are also seeing a steep rise in the positivity rates in community testing with a seven-day average of over 9.2pc up from 5.2pc on December 18,” he said.

"This indicates that the virus is increasing its foothold out in our communities.”

Online Editors