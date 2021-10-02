Patients as young as 30 who were fully vaccinated have been admitted to intensive care with Covid-19 , it emerged yesterday.

They were among 70 patients between April and the end of last month who were placed in intensive care despite being infected two weeks or more after their second vaccine dose.

The median age of fully vaccinated patients admitted to intensive care during that time was 67, but they ranged from 30 to 88.

Sixty-eight had an underlying health condition, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It comes as all people over 12 with very weakened immune systems due to certain underlying illnesses will be offered an additional Covid-19 vaccine from this week, beginning with those over 16.

From next week GPs will also begin offering a third Covid-19 jab to their patients over 80, while HSE staff will visit nursing homes to give an additional vaccine to nursing home residents over 65.

Of the fully vaccinated who were admitted to intensive care during the past five months, 23 died.

However, the majority of the 356 patients over 15 with Covid-19 who were placed in intensive care during that time were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Separately, a report on 301 Covid-19 deaths between April and the end of last month found 103 were fully vaccinated and they ranged in age from 50 to 97 with a median age of 82.

Just 64 were reported to have an underlying medical condition.

It comes as the HSE starts to roll out its winter flu vaccine from Monday.

Forecasts from European disease experts say that countries could be facing a flu epidemic this winter, peaking around Christmas and the New Year.

Following delays in supplies of flu vaccine this time last year, causing frustration among GPs and pharmacists, a spokeswoman for the HSE said yesterday: “The majority of the flu vaccines have already been received into Ireland and the remainder is currently expected by the end of October.”

A study yesterday showed that receiving a Covid-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine in separate arms at the same time is safe.

The findings come from University Hospitals Bristol in England.

GPs in this country will aim to give the additional Covid-19 jab and the flu vaccine to their patients aged over 80 in a single

appointment, starting from next week.

Meanwhile, another 1,059 Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday.

There were 308 Covid-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 11 since Thursday. Of these, 59 were in intensive care, a stable number.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan pointed to the dip in temperatures and the colder months ahead.

He said: “As we move into the autumn and winter period and prepare for the dark evenings and cooler weather these seasons bring, many people have concerns about how we can continue to socialise safely and take part in the social and physical activities that keep us connected to our friends,

families and wider communities.

“We are all familiar with the measures that will continue to keep us safe from Covid-19.

“Vaccination remains our best means of protection against Covid-19.

“The vaccines available in Ireland are very safe and effective against Covid-19.”

Figures obtained by the Irish Independent earlier this week showed that around 121,000 young people aged 16 to 29 had still not registered for a vaccine.