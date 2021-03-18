US to send 4m doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada

THE US has confirmed it is set to send 4m doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada - the day after the Taoiseach suggested the Biden administration had no stockpile of vaccines following his meeting with the US President.

The White House confirmed on Thursday that it has 7m “releasable” doses of AstraZeneca, which is yet to be approved for use in the US, and that it was finalising plans to send the majority of these to Mexico and Canada.

"I can confirm that we have 7m releasable doses available of AstraZeneca," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, adding that "2.5m of those, we are working to finalise plans to lend those to Mexico and 1.5m to Canada.”

Following their virtual St Patrick’s Day meeting on Wednesday, Micheál Martin told reporters in Dublin that US President Joe Biden “doesn’t necessarily have a stockpile in the sense that he wants to find out will he have in time a sufficiency of vaccines for his own people”.

Responding to the announcement about Mexico and Canada on Thursday evening, the Taoiseach’s spokesperson said: “How the US allocates their vaccines is a matter for the US government. The Taoiseach raised the importance of open global vaccine supply chains with President Biden during their bilateral.”

It is understood that Mr Biden discussed the situation with regards to supplying vaccines to Canada and Mexico, which both share a land border with the US, during his conversation with the Taoiseach.

However, it is unclear to what extent Mr Martin pressed Mr Biden for access to the remaining doses of AstraZeneca that the White House has deemed "releasable".

Mr Martin was asked three times about the issue at a press conference on Wednesday evening. He responded: “He [President Biden] doesn’t necessarily have a stockpile in the sense that he wants to find out will he have in time a sufficiency of vaccines for his own people.

“So my main focus was on… I think what’s very important in terms of the manufacturing and production of vaccines is that we keep supply chains open because the companies I’ve spoken to are very clear that they work from a global model, an integrated global supply chain model - the companies do - and so therefore one part of a vaccine or a substance that makes up a vaccine could be manufactured in Europe, but needs to be in the US for fill and finish or vice versa and that’s through other parts of the world as well.

“So that is actually more important in terms of the production and manufacture of vaccines. Likewise he’s keen to get a higher volume of vaccines manufactured, that’s his key focus right now - is to get more vaccines produced and he wants to work to a situation over the coming months where he will be satisfied that American will have enough vaccine itself to vaccinate their own people and that’s where he is right now.

“He’ll know later on, towards the summer, where he stands and then he’ll know how America can help others then after that period.

"But that can go right to the beginning of summer before America will know in terms of having a sufficiency of supply for their own people to get their own people vaccinated and then consider the situation after that.”

