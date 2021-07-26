US going in the wrong direction due to speed of vaccine uptake, warns Fauci

The United States has put itself in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fuelled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert has warned.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,’’ said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”

He said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks was “under active consideration’’ by the government’s leading public health officials. Booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Dr Fauci said.

Dr Fauci, who also serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said he was taking part in government conversations about altering the mask guidelines.

He noted that some local jurisdictions where infection rates are surging, such as Los Angeles County, are already calling on individuals to wear masks in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Dr Fauci said those local rules were compatible with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that the vaccinated do not need to wear masks in public.

Nearly 163 million people, or 49pc of the eligible US population, are vaccinated, according to CDC data.

“This is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we’re out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated,” Dr Fauci said.

He added that government experts were reviewing early data as they considered whether to recommend that vaccinated individuals get booster shots. He suggested some of the most vulnerable, such as organ transplant and cancer patients, were likely to be recommended for booster shots.

He also praised Republicans, including governors Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, and the second-ranking House leader, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, for encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated. Their states have among the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Meanwhile in Germany, unvaccinated people could be barred from restaurants and cinemas if the country is hit by a major fourth wave of Covid infections, according to Angela Merkel’s chief of staff.

Helge Braun, the minister for special affairs and head of the Chancellery, said the restrictions might be necessary in future “because the residual risk is too high”.

In an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag, he warned that cases were rising by 60pc each week and that the nation could reach 100,000 new infections per day by the end of September.

“If we got such a high fourth wave, it would not remain without effects,” he said. “The sickness rate would reach historic highs. All unvaccinated contact persons of the many infected people would first have to be quarantined. The effects on the work processes in the companies would be massive. We are already seeing that in the UK.”

However, social distancing and mask rules would still be needed and if cases continued to rise “unvaccinated people would have to reduce their contacts”, he added.

“This can also mean that certain offers such as restaurant, cinema and stadium visits would no longer be possible,” Mr Braun said.

Nearly 61pc of the German population has got at least one vaccine dose while more than 49pc are fully vaccinated.

Ms Merkel herself recently said there were no plans for vaccine requirements in Germany “at the moment” but added: “I’m not ruling out that this might be talked about differently in a few months either.”