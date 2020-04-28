US coronavirus death toll exceeds Americans killed in Vietnam War as cases top one million

US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York skyline and Empire State Building as part of the "America Strong" tour of US cities to honor first responders and essential workers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, U.S., April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The US death toll from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday exceeded the 58,220 American lives lost during the Vietnam War as cases topped 1 million, according to a Reuters tally.

US cases have doubled in 18 days and make up one-third of all infections in the world, according to the tally.

The actual number of cases is thought to be higher, with state public health officials cautioning that shortages of trained workers and materials have limited testing capacity.

About 30pc of the cases have occurred in New York state, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, California and Pennsylvania.

The US death toll since the first death recorded on February 29 reached 58,233 on Tuesday, up more than 2,000 from the prior day.

The outbreak could take more than 74,000 US lives by Aug. 4, compared with an April 22 forecast of over 67,600, according to the University of Washington's predictive model, often cited by White House officials.

Globally, coronavirus cases top 3 million since the outbreak began in China late last year. The United States, with the world's third-largest population, has five times as many cases as the next hardest-hit countries of Italy, Spain and France.

Of the 20 most severely affected countries, the United States ranks fifth based on cases per capita, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has about 30 cases per 10,000 people. Spain ranks first at over 48 cases per 10,000 people, followed by Belgium, Switzerland and Italy.

In addition to exceeding the Vietnam War toll, the U.S. toll for the coronavirus tops the number of deaths from seasonal flu in recent years, except for the 2017-2018 season, according to the .. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.

Flu deaths range from a low of 12,000 in the 2011-2012 season to a high of 61,000 during 2017-2018.

The coronavirus deaths in the United States fall short of the approximately 100,000 Americans killed by seasonal flu in 1967, according to the CDC. It is also far less deadly than the Spanish flu, which began in 1918 and killed 675,000 Americans.

Unprecedented stay-at-home orders to try to curb the spread of the virus have hammered the economy, with the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits over the last five weeks soaring to 26.5 million.

About a dozen states are beginning to relax the stay-at-home restrictions despite the warning of health experts that premature actions could cause a surge in new cases.

Meanwhile, Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives will not return to Washington next week as planned, due to the continuing risk of coronavirus infection, Democratic leaders said on Tuesday, a reversal of plans outlined only a day earlier.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the decision to keep the chamber on an extended recess after discussing the situation with the official House physician, as well as House members.

"The numbers (of coronavirus cases) in the District of Columbia are still going up," Hoyer told reporters. "The House physician's view was that there was a risk to members that was one he would not recommend taking."

With the Republican-run Senate returning to session next week, President Donald Trump, a Republican, accused the Democrat-led House of not wanting to work. "They're enjoying their vacation," he told reporters at the White House. "You look at Nancy Pelosi eating ice cream on late-night television."

Pelosi, who showed off a home freezer full of ice cream in a recent television interview, retorted that Trump had been in denial about the danger posed by the coronavirus.

"This president has presided over the worst disaster in our country's history, an assault on the lives and the livelihoods of the American people, and he did so by neglect of information, also denial and delay in accepting the facts," Pelosi told MSNBC.

"I have ice cream in my freezer; I guess that's better than having Lysol in somebody's lungs," she said, referring to a suggestion Trump made last week that coronavirus researchers try putting disinfectants into patients’ bodies.

In a separate call with reporters, Pelosi said it appeared $500 billion would be needed for states, and possibly "a very big figure also for counties and municipalities” as they grapple with the coronavirus. Lawmakers have already provided $150 billion to state and local governments in previous coronavirus legislation.

