US, Canada, France, Italy and Belgium to be added to Ireland’s Covid hotel quarantine list

Belgium, France and Italy along with the US and Canada are to be added to the State’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

The Cabinet is meeting this evening to sign off on adding 16 more countries to the list.

The new additions will be added in two groups due to fears over capacity in the hotel quarantine system.

From next Thursday, April 15, passengers from Bangladesh, Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Kenya, Pakistan and Turkey will be forced to quarantine for at least 12 days on arrival in Ireland. US and Canada will also be added on this date

An additional eight countries will then be added on April 19 and this will include Armenia, Bermuda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Curacao, the Maldives and Ukraine will also be added at this date.

Israel, Albania and St Lucia are to be taken off the quarantine list. Israel was added to the list in the last week.

The Tifco Hotel Group has been asked to almost double the number of rooms they can provide for hotel quarantining from 654 to 1,147 rooms later this month.

The Cabinet will also agreed the legislation governing hotel quarantining will be reviewed in June. An extension of the legislation will then have to be passed by the Dáil.

Meanwhile, it will now be a legal requirement for all passengers arriving in Ireland to book a Covid-19 test with the HSE on the fifth day after they arriving in the country. This will be in addition to the negative test they have to produce on arrival.

