U.S. authorise Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a visit to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination site, at the State University of New York in Old Westbury, New York, U.S, March 15, 2021. Mark Lennihan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

U.S. regulators authorised Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12 and said they could begin receiving shots as soon as Thursday, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in the United States for ages 12 to 15.

Vaccinating younger ages is considered an important step for getting children back into schools safely.

Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must get vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

Reuters