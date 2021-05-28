Up to 3,500 to attend Phoenix Park music festival next month in pilot event

People watch Zuzu at a music festival in Sefton Park, as part of a trial event in UK (Danny Lawson/PA Images)

UP to 3,500 people will be allowed to attend an outdoor music festival in the Phoenix Park on June 26 under plans for several music and cultural events with crowds next month.

The Cabinet has signed on a series of pilot events where attendees will be expected to undergo rapid tests for Covid-19 prior to attending.

The list is an initial proposal for June with further events planned in July if these events are deemed a success.

As well as the Phoenix Park event in Dublin at the end of next month, an outdoor music concert curated by the National Concert Hall will take place on June 10 in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens with up to 500 attendees allowed.

Two indoor music events are also planned next month including an indoor opera that just over 500 people can attend in Limerick Concert Hall on June 23 and indoor music concert at the Killarney INEC on June 26 that up to 500 people will be allowed to attend.

Attendance numbers for several sporting events that will take place next month have also emerged following proposals brought to Cabinet by Sports Minister Jack Chambers.

Up to 3,000 spectators will be allowed to attend Croke Park for the Camogie League Final on June 20.

Leinster’s PRO14 clash with Dragons at the RDS on June 11 will be allowed have up to 1,200 spectators.

Up to 1,000 people will be allowed into Tallaght Stadium for Shamrock Rovers’ League of Ireland clash with Finn Harps on June 11 and the Hoops’ clash with Drogheda United on June 26.

Up to 600 people will be allowed to attend Cork City’s clash with Cabinteely at Turner’s Cross on June 11.

Elsewhere up to 400 people will be allowed into the Morton Stadium in Santry for the National Athletics Championship on June 26 and 1,000 people will be allowed to attend a one-day race meeting at the Curragh at the end of June.

The Cabinet has also signed off on a new grant scheme of up to €4,000 for so-called wet pubs to allow them to adapt their premises ahead of the reopening for outdoor hospitality from June 7.

Full details are due to be announced by Tourism Minister Catherine Martin later.