Almost 96pc of the Covid-19 deaths in Ireland over the past fours months have been among people who were not vaccinated.

Just 4.5pc of the 155 adults who died with Covid-19 since April were fully vaccinated, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has revealed.

Dr Glynn today reminded the public that “vaccines work” adding that of the 169 adults admitted to ICU with coronavirus since April, just 3.5pc were fully vaccinated.

This is despite Ireland’s vaccination rate of 78pc of the adult population and 60pc of the entire population. The figures show that the vast majority of people getting into serious difficulty with the disease are coming from the minority in the population who are still not vaccinated or fully vaccinated.





"When we see cases of Covid-19 in vaccinated people, we need to remember what we are not seeing,” Dr Glynn said.

"What we don’t see is the very many more infections, hospitalisations and deaths that have been prevented by vaccination.

"Of course, no vaccine is 100pc protective and some people who have been fully vaccinated will still get infected with, and get sick from, Covid-19.

"However, the individual risk of a severe illness or death is much lower than if they had not been vaccinated.”

Dr Glynn added that although uptake in Ireland for vaccination has been “fantastic” many have still not been vaccinated.

“Vaccines work,” Dr Glynn added. “They are about 80pc effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95pc protection against hospitalisation – and this protection against severe disease holds up even in the context of the Delta variant.”

Yesterday, another 1,819 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health.

As cases and hospitalisations continue to creep up over the past few weeks, it is the highest number of daily cases since the end of January.

There are currently 206 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, of whom 36 are in intensive care units.