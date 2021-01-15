‘Unsustainably high level’ of Covid-19 forces Chief Medical Officers to urge everyone to stay home

Chief Medical Officers for Ireland and Northern Ireland , Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Michael McBride, have issued a plea for people to stay at home due to “unsustainably high levels of Covid-19”.

This comes as the number of people in ICU with Covid-19 in the Republic has risen to 184 this afternoon, the highest it has ever been.

There are now 1,846 people in hospitals with Covid-19, according to the latest HSE data.

In a joint statement this afternoon, the CMOs said: “As CMOs, we are gravely concerned about the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we are experiencing on the island of Ireland.

“This is having a significant impact on the health of our population and the safe functioning of our healthcare systems”.

The top health chiefs said the surge of infections we have experienced over the past few weeks has caused an increase in mortality and put our health systems under immense pressure.

“We are likely to see ongoing increases in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and mortality in the weeks ahead,” they added.

Both CMOs are strongly urging everyone to stay at home except for essential reasons, and to avoid all unnecessary journeys, including cross-border travel.

Many of the patients admitted to hospital in January have been under the age of 65, the statement confirms as the CMOs reminded people that Covid-19 can affect us all, regardless of age or underlying condition.

“It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help to save lives and avoid more preventable Covid-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare systems.

“We will continue to work together to protect public health across the island, as we have done throughout this pandemic, but we need everyone to play their part by staying at home and protecting themselves and their communities.”

