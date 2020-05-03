Universities ask Government to open more places for Irish students to cover Covid-19 losses

Universities are asking the Government to open more places for Irish students in the autumn to help cover their Covid-19 losses.

The cost of the pandemic to the seven Irish traditional universities will run to €374m over 2020 and 2021, according to an initial assessment.

The biggest chunk of that is an estimated €181m in lost fee income from international students.

The universities also predict a drop of €86 in commercial revenues from the prolonged closure of facilities such as the Book of Kells in Trinity, the Helix in DCU and the University Concert Hall in UL.

They have pencilled in a loss of €34m in rental income from on-campus accommodation particularly during the summer, and a drop of €37m arising from disruption to research activities.

The financial consequences of Covid-19 are set out in a document from the Irish Universities Association (IUA), called Partners in the Recovery, in which they call for Government supports.

The IUA points out that it is income streams they developed to offset the decline in funding during the financial crisis, such as growth in international students and commercial revenue, that are taking a big hit.

“It is noteworthy that the agile and entrepreneurial mitigation measures taken by universities to relieve the pressure on State funding during the last financial crisis have been eroded, at least in the short term," the document states.

All other aspects of their work and business are being severely disrupted, including research activities, and they warn that the livelihoods of professional researchers, the majority of whom are on fixed-term contracts, are imperilled.

Most subsidiary companies of universities have ceased to trade during the crisis, including catering and event facilities with, in some cases, staff laid off or non-renewal of contracts.

While the IUA acknowledges that the Government cannot cover all the expected financial shortfall, it is seeking a range of supports, including a €280m one-off Stability Fund to deal with the collapse in key income sources and to ensure that students are appropriately supported.

The IUA says €125m of that should fund places for extra Irish students to replace, in part, the expected drop in international students and associated fee income, which they estimate could take three years to recover.

It would also include €85m to underpin an enhanced Access programme targeted at students from disadvantaged backgrounds, more Susi grants support and additional resources devoted to student well-being.

The IUA is also seeking a Transformation Fund to enable universities to respond directly to the skills needs of the economy as the country emerges from the crisis and a Research and Innovation Fund, which it describes as an essential ingredient of the economic re-boot.

Universities also support the Fianna Fail proposal for a Department of Higher Education and Research, with a senior minister.

Online Editors