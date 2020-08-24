Under-45s make up majority of new cases as pharmacists warn against Covid 'cures'

Test ground: The Covid-19 centre at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Sixty-one cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday with the bulk of them among those under the age of 45.

But there were no new deaths from the virus as of midnight on Saturday, according to the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the new cases, the breakdown between males and females testing positive for Covid-19 was evenly split.

However, 67pc of the new cases are among those under the age of 45.

Dublin continues to be worst affected with 39 cases, followed by 13 in Co Kildare and nine new cases spread out in counties Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow.

Among the new cases, 23 have been confirmed to be associated with local outbreaks or close contacts with a confirmed case while 16 of the new cases were identified as community transmission.

Children

The latest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 cases here to 27,969. There have been 1,777 deaths.

Meanwhile there have been 100 cases of the virus diagnosed in children between the ages of five and 14 years in the past two weeks.

Elsewhere, pharmacists are warning the public to avoid going online for so-called Covid-19 "cures" and tests that could put people at serious risk.

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said the danger of buying medicines online had been highlighted by recent reports from Northern Ireland that "unlicensed supposed anti-viral drugs are being bought online to treat Covid-19".

"There are huge dangers in purchasing unlicensed and unproven medicines from online sources that are unregulated and unaccountable," warned IPU executive and community pharmacist Caitriona O'Riordan.

She also warned the public not to buy Covid-19 tests online.

"It is vitally important that all testing for Covid-19 is centralised under the direction of the national public health emergency team (Nphet) and conducted in the National Virus Reference Laboratory to ensure first and foremost that the test result is trustworthy, and also that we have reliable national data on case levels, and contact tracing can be carried out," she said.

She also urged the public to follow Nphet's advice that members of the public should not buy Covid-19 tests online or from any other retailer "as these tests may provide incorrect results".

The warning comes after the IPU said that buying illegal medicines online continued to be a problem.

It was highlighted earlier this year when more than 49,000 illegal medicines - worth an estimated €175,000 - were seized by the medicines watchdog, the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Irish Independent