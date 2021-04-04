UK variant puts countries across EU into lockdown

Much of mainland Europe is now firmly in the grip of the more contagious variant of Covid-19 originally discovered in Kent, southern England, sending countries back into lockdown.

The data on the spread of variants shows more than 75pc of Covid-19 cases on the Continent in the first week of March were found to be the Kent variant, up from about 14pc at the end of last year.

For Europe, the picture is relatively bleak and it will take a substantial improvement before countries can find a way to reopen.

According to data published by the CoVariants project, which compiles international open-access genomic analysis, about 3pc were identified as the South African and Brazilian variants - strains scientists fear could be more resistant to Covid-19 vaccines. Countries will now be trying to trace their contacts to stop the spread.

France's President Emmanuel Macron blamed the Kent variant - commonly referred to as the British or UK variant - for the resurgence of infections when he announced a third national lockdown last Thursday.

New rules will see schools move to remote learning and non-essential shops will shut.

Daily cases have risen by 15pc in the last week in France, and the CoVariants data shows that about 60pc of sequenced infections at the beginning of March were detected as the Kent variant.

In Germany, an even higher proportion of cases analysed in the same period - 75pc - came back positive for the Kent variant.

Last week leaders of two of Germany's most infected states as well as the German intensive care association called on Chancellor Angela Merkel to impose a national lockdown, as confirmed cases climbed to more than 17,000 a day.

On March 23, Ms Merkel described the Kent variant as "a whole new pandemic" given its transmissibility.

Similarly, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium all saw more than half of sequenced cases in the week ending March 8 come back positive for the Kent variant.

A relatively smaller but increasing fraction of cases in Europe are being detected as the South African and Brazilian variants.

Italy is back in full lockdown mode over this Easter weekend, with shops closed and restaurants and bars open for takeouts only, to try to minimise holiday outbreaks.

In addition, Italy's government imposed a five-day quarantine on people entering from other EU countries in a bid to deter Easter getaways.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands has stopped administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people under 60 following the death of a woman who received one of the jabs.

Some 10,000 scheduled appointments for vaccinations were scrapped as a result of the decision, the report said. The Dutch decision comes days after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said there was "no evidence" to support restricting the use of the medicine "in any population".

Last week, Germany restricted the vaccine's use, also suspending it for under-60s.

Ms Merkel told reporters that the change was prompted by the occurrence of what she called very rare but very serious cases of thrombosis among younger and predominantly female recipients of the vaccine.

"We cannot ignore those cases," Ms Merkel said, adding that the EMA and the World Health Organisation (WHO) were notified of the incidents.

The European Union is struggling to show complete coronavirus vaccination solidarity among member nations, after a week of negotiations over the distribution of extra doses exposed fissures last Friday.

Five EU nations that struggled most to get their vaccination drive going were given extra doses from an alliance of 19 other countries. Three nations weren't part of the deal, however, showing the difficulties of compromise politics when Covid-19 cases are surging again.

Late last Thursday, a deal was reached on how to distribute an early batch of 10 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses with Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia receiving a proportionally large number of doses. Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovenia didn't get additional shots.

At an EU summit last week, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz criticised the allocation of shots in the 27-nation bloc, saying that some countries were receiving more than their fair share at the expense of others.

Under the joint procurement programme set up by the European Commission, doses are allocated on a pro rata basis, but some nations are taking less than their share. A large majority of EU members think the system is working well, but said some nations made a mistake to focus on AstraZeneca shots instead of diversifying their vaccine portfolios.

Overall, the EU continues to lag well behind nations like the UK and US when it comes to vaccinations.

The UK is now adding four more countries - Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines - to its travel ban list amid concerns over new variants. Under the terms of the travel bans, international visitors who have departed from or travelled through the countries in the preceding 10 days will be refused entry into England.

UK and Irish nationals, and those who have residence rights in the UK, can enter but must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days, at their own expense.

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2021)

