UK Vaccine Minister said government will provide vaccine passports for international travel but not for domestic use

A passenger wearing a respiratory mask speaks on her smartphone by the departures board at an airport. Photo: Tiziana FABI / AFP

UK Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said the Government could facilitate vaccine passports for international travel if required by other countries, but ruled them out for the “domestic economy”.

“Some countries are beginning to move in the direction of requiring a certificate, in the way we do now in terms of pre-departure testing,” he told Good Morning Britain.

“Some countries are looking at only allowing people in if they have a vaccine certificate and we will look to facilitate it for the individual.

“For your viewers who would need that certificate in the way they would have needed a yellow fever vaccine certificate to travel to particular parts of the world, then we will make that available.

“We are not looking at a vaccine passport for our domestic economy. I think it is much better to vaccinate the whole of the adult population, offer the vaccine to them, as quickly as possible, by September.”

PA Media